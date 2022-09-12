Manama, Bahrain:- BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, has announced their sponsorship of the International Conference and Exhibition for the “People of Determination” taking place on the 13th and 14th of September, 2022 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel’s Convention Centre. The event will be held under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King's Envoy for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs.

The conference, hosted by the National Society for the Support of Education and Training, provides an excellent opportunity to showcase and explore the finest and latest innovations, technologies, products and services in the special needs field from across the world, which will improve the lives of people with disabilities. Parents with special needs children will be exposed to societies, associations, and centers aimed at "People of Determination", in addition to receiving a free psychological and educational evaluation from professionals and consultants at the event.

The event seeks to create awareness among all segments of society, particularly parents and guardians, academic and scientific organizations, researchers and professionals, persons with special needs, and other individuals and organizations in the Kingdom. Furthermore, it also aims to contribute to the integration of "People of Determination" in several sectors, with the hopes of incentivizing organizations in both public and private sectors to provide employment opportunities for these gifted people, as well as to raise awareness on the multiple categories of "People of Determination," which include autism, learning difficulties such as dyslexia and ADHD, Down Syndrome, mild mental retardation, physical disabilities, hearing and visual impairments, and others

Adel Al-Kooheji Seniors Manager PR & Corporate Communications, at BENEFIT, commented on the initiative, “We are thrilled to be supporting the International Conference and Exhibition for the “People of Determination” as sponsors. This is an initiative that takes concrete measures toward identifying Bahrain's special needs landscape and provides a networking platform for all leaders involved in the inclusion and empowerment of people with special needs across the country, and it is a true honor to be a part of it. Our vision at BENEFIT is perfectly aligned with this effort, as we aspire to shape the future of society, inspire individuals to unleash their power, and to unlock new opportunities, and this would not be feasible without a commitment to integrating people with special needs into mainstream society.”

The People Of Determination International Exhibition and Conference supports Bahrain's commitment to creating an inclusive society by bringing together an association for disabled people, educators, social workers, key policymakers, consultants and professionals, philanthropists, and many more. Furthermore, Bahrain prioritizes persons with special needs, ensuring their rights as equal members of society, and honors their contributions to society and their support towards Sustainable Development Goals.

About BENEFIT

BENEFIT was established in 1997 and is licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) as an ancillary service provider to the Kingdom’s financial services industry. BENEFIT is owned by Banks in Bahrain, regulated by the CBB, to provide innovative Payment Capabilities, Information Management Solutions, and Business Process Outsourcing Services across different sectors in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Region.

BENEFIT’s range of services – supported by GCCNet in countries within the region – include operating of Automated Teller Machines (ATM), Point of Sale (POS), GCCNet, The GCCNet Dispute Management System, Credit Reference Bureau (CRB), Telecom Bill Payment (Tele BP), Direct Debit (DD), Payment Gateway (PG), Bahrain Cheque Truncation System (BCTS), Amex Cards withdrawal, eCheque, EFTs, national eWallet and national eKYC Platform for the financial sectors.