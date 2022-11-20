Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman's first and most trusted Islamic bank, Bank Nizwa, hosted a National Day celebration gathering for its employees. The event witnessed the presence of senior management and Bank employees. During the event, employees who completed 10 years and consistently demonstrated quality work ethics and dedication in accomplishing their assigned tasks were honoured with accolades.

The morning of celebrations commenced with an inspirational video followed by a keynote speech delivered by the Mr Khalid Al Kayed, Chief Executive Officer of Bank Nizwa. Later a question and answer session was held for the employees. It also featured several engaging activities, including a presentation by Ms Haifa Al Lawati, Assistant General Manager, Human Resources, on the contribution of employees to the success and excellence of Bank Nizwa. Additionally, several competitions were held in which employees participated enthusiastically. To add to the enthusiasm.

On this national occasion, Mr Al Kayed, Chief Executive Officer of Bank Nizwa commented, “I and all Bank Nizwa employees extend our warmest congratulations and blessings to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq – may Allah Almighty protect him - and to all the people of Oman. It is our prayer that Oman and its people continue to prosper with pride and dignity.”

“The National Day provides a unique opportunity to celebrate our achievements and mobilise energies to continue giving back to our community. By providing innovative and sustainable products and services in accordance with Islamic Shari'ah, Bank Nizwa has always contributed to the comprehensive growth witnessed by the Sultanate. Additionally, we continue to invest in our efforts to plan, employ, train and qualify Omani youth. We are committed to providing the community with the highest quality products and services compatible with Islamic Shari’ah,” he added.

Moreover, he said, everything necessary had been prepared to provide support and appreciation to those who strive. Praise and appreciation are at the top of the list of priorities that the administration is looking forward to communicating to employees. The CEO praised the achievements made during the past period, calling on employees to continue their efforts to achieve more success during the coming period.

During such Town Hall meetings, Bank Nizwa staff and key executives or representatives interact closely. Through these gatherings, the bank believes that the trust and morale of employees are enhanced, transparency is promoted, a collective sense of purpose is created and momentum is built toward achieving strategic goals. Involving employees in discussions boosts motivation and creates a more cohesive body of work when they feel they have been consulted in decisions that affect them personally as well as the organization. It is a very good platform to engage, update, and receive employee feedback unfiltered. Additionally, it can be an effective tool for promoting culture and values within an organization.

By continuously supporting purposeful forums and activities that are in line with its corporate values, Bank Nizwa aims to contribute to the achievement of the national goals of the Oman 2040 vision. The bank's tireless efforts reflect the Sultanate's leading position in Islamic banking.

