The upcoming edition of Arabian Travel Market (ATM) will spotlight the crucial role of connectivity in the industry’s future

ATM will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 28 April to 1 May 2025

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Arabian Travel Market (ATM) will underscore the pivotal role of connectivity in shaping the future of tourism with the theme: “Global Travel: Developing Tomorrow’s Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity” when it returns to Dubai World Trade Centre from 28 April to 1 May 2025.

In light of the unprecedented growth within the global travel and tourism sector, ATM 2025 is set to play a pivotal role in shaping its future. Bringing together professionals and industry leaders from the leisure, MICE, luxury and corporate travel sectors, ATM provides a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and business opportunities, allowing participants to explore the latest trends, innovations, and developments worldwide.

This international presence enables diverse perspectives to come together, fostering a rich cross-border collaboration and innovation environment. Each year, ATM highlights specific aspects of travel that will shape the sector’s future, and this year’s theme will explore how the future of tourism is defined by connectivity across borders, industries and communities.

Commenting on the theme for ATM 2025, Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: “Connectivity extends beyond technology. It also involves creating communities that serve as important centres for trade and tourism. By working together and embracing innovation and better connectivity, ATM is paving the way for the future of travel. This ensures that tourism in the coming years is more sustainable, inclusive, and closely linked with global economic growth."

In July 2024, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported that the city had welcomed a record 9.31 million international overnight visitors in the first half of 2024. According to the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), this figure represents a 9% increase from the same period in 2023.

Dubai’s tourism growth is driven by several key government strategies, including the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to position the city as one of the world’s top urban economies and a global destination for business and leisure. Core to the Agenda is the ambitious goal of doubling the size of Dubai’s economy over the next decade and creating a globally competitive business environment by reducing costs and increasing foreign investment.

In addition, the UAE is at the forefront of smart city development, using technology to enhance urban living while minimising environmental impact.

The growth in visitors can also be attributed to Dubai's continued appeal as a global travel destination, driven by its world-class attractions, renowned hospitality industry and its track record for building global collaborative partnerships. This influx of visitors confirms Dubai's status as a premier tourism hub and contributes significantly to the city's economic development and international standing.

On a global level, the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) predicts a record year of travel and tourism, with an economic contribution of USD$11.1 trillion. According to the WTTC, this represents 348 million jobs globally, and the sector is predicted to employ 449 million people globally in the next decade.

Curtis added: “These figures underscore the increasing economic influence of travel and tourism and signify strong industry recovery and growth. In the coming years, connectivity, global collaboration and the increase in sustainable travel practices are expected to shape the industry's trajectory. Topics that will be high on the agenda at ATM 2025.”

The gateway to global travel and tourism growth, ATM 2024 welcomed more than 47,000 from over 161 countries, representing a 17.7% year-on-year increase from the previous edition. During the exhibition, international and regional experts will deliver an extensive conference programme on the event’s Global and Future stages.

Held in conjunction with Dubai World Trade Centre, ATM 2025’s strategic partners include Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Destination Partner; Emirates, Official Airline Partner; IHG Hotels & Resorts, Official Hotel Partner; and Al Rais Travel, Official DMC Partner.

