ABW is hosting the most influential thought leaders & Experts on the blockchain, Crypto, NFT, Web 3.0, and the metaverse to explore the market’s effects on Governments, banking, gaming, and community development.

Dubai is already home to nearly 1,000 companies operating in the blockchain and crypto space, adding $500 million to the national economy. With the new “Metaverse Strategy” it will create 40,000 new virtual jobs and add $4 billion to the city’s GDP in five years

Dubai Metaverse strategy emphasizes fostering talent and investing in future capabilities by providing the necessary support in metaverse education aimed at developers, content creators, and users of digital platforms in the metaverse community

ABW will bring enlightening sessions discussing the Web3 and Metaverse space in response to some of today’s most pressing questions in the current industry. It will also feature panel discussions, industry highlights, use-case studies, fireside chats and more. And will discuss some use cases and integrations with other emerging technologies like AI, Cybersecurity, FinTech, etc.

The Arab Meta Summit attracts investors from across Dubai and the METAP Regions. Investors attend to find investment opportunities in Metaverse and Web 3.0 companies & startups. And The 2-days event in the Metaverse hosts a wide variety of activities including talks and workshops by top entrepreneurs and experts. The Metaverse exhibition hall will host companies, startups, and project showcases, an occasion to network and find a business opportunity.

Major Participants from sectors like Health, Finance, Energy, Education, Government, Transport, and Smart Cities will get benefits from their attendance at the conference, as well as the summit.