Dubai, UAE: Apparel Group has been announced as the Headline Partner of the 2026 RLC Global Forum, taking place on 3–4 February 2026 in Riyadh, one of the most influential global platforms shaping the future of retail, consumer markets, and cross sector collaboration.

The 2026 edition of the Forum convenes global retail leaders, policymakers, investors, and innovators at a defining moment for the industry, under the theme Growth Crossroads. The programme focuses on coordinated, values driven growth, cross border collaboration, and the strategic decisions shaping the decade ahead, closely aligned with Saudi Arabia’s long term economic ambitions. The timing of this partnership reflects a convergence between Apparel Group’s next phase of regional growth and Saudi Arabia’s accelerating retail transformation, positioning the Forum as a strategic platform to engage at a pivotal moment for the industry.

As Headline Partner, Apparel Group’s participation reflects its role as a regional and global retail leader operating at the intersection of scale, innovation, and market development. Headquartered in Dubai, the Group operates over 2,500 stores, manages a portfolio of 85+ international brands, and maintains a presence across 14 countries. In this role, Apparel Group will actively contribute to the Forum agenda through leadership panels, strategic dialogues, and curated engagements focused on growth, partnerships, and market development across the region, reinforcing its position as a key voice shaping the future of retail in the Middle East and beyond.

Commenting on the partnership, Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, said: “Participating in the 2026 RLC Global Forum reflects our belief in open dialogue, strategic collaboration, and long term thinking. Apparel Group continues to evolve alongside the markets we operate in, and this Forum provides a meaningful platform to engage with leaders shaping what comes next for global retail.”

Panos Linardos, Chairman of RLC Global Forum, commented: "Our renewed partnership with Apparel Group for the 2026 RLC Global Forum reflects a shared understanding of the challenges and opportunities shaping the regional and global retail today. At a moment when growth strategies are being reassessed across markets, this alignment reinforces the Forum’s role as a platform for meaningful dialogue around scale, expansion, brand-building, and long-term value creation".

The RLC Global Forum is recognised for convening decision makers across retail, real estate, technology, investment, and public policy. The 2026 edition is expected to attract senior executives and industry leaders from more than 50 countries, reinforcing its position as a trusted platform for influence, insight, and partnership.

Apparel Group’s role as Headline Partner underscores its continued commitment to shaping the future of retail through leadership, collaboration, and sustained value creation across markets.

About Apparel Group:

Apparel Group is a multibillion dollar conglomerate since 1996 based in Dubai, UAE, with a growing network of 2,500+ stores and a diverse portfolio of 85+ international brands across 14 countries. The Group has established a strong presence in the GCC—Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman—and continues to expand across key markets including India, Southeast Asia, South Africa, and Egypt. Offering an integrated omni-channel experience, Apparel Group represents global names such as Tommy Hilfiger, Skechers, ALDO, Charles & Keith, and Tim Hortons. Its sustained growth is driven by a multicultural workforce of 27,000+ and steered under the leadership of its founders, Sima Ganwani Ved and Nilesh Ved.

You can learn more about the Forum here: https://rlcglobalforum.com/global-events/2026-annual-forum/