UAE: Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with Ludovika University of Public Service, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening international academic partnerships and expanding collaboration in the fields of research, training, and institutional capacity building.

The memorandum was signed on behalf of the Academy by His Excellency Dr Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director General of the Academy, and on behalf of Ludovika University of Public Service by Ms Liliana Śmiech, Director-General for International Affairs, this took place in the presence of H.E. Saud Hamad Ghanem Hamad Al-Shamsi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Hungary.

The Memorandum of Cooperation was signed during the World Governments Summit 2026, reflecting the commitment of both parties to enhancing international academic cooperation and leveraging global platforms for the exchange of knowledge and expertise.

The agreement aims to promote the exchange of knowledge and expertise between the two institutions, contributing to the development of academic and training programmes and enhancing cooperation on issues of mutual interest. This collaboration aligns with the Academy’s mission to prepare national talent and to advance academic and diplomatic dialogue at both regional and international levels.

Under the Memorandum of Cooperation, the two parties will collaborate on the exchange of information, research papers, studies, and knowledge within their respective areas of expertise.

The agreement also provides for the establishment of mechanisms to support coordination in training, communication, initiatives, and joint events. In addition, it encourages the exploration of opportunities for exchanging institutional expertise across various projects, as well as the organisation of meetings, visits, and discussion forums on topics of shared interest. The memorandum further allows for the consideration of additional forms of cooperation to be agreed upon by both parties in the future.

This memorandum underscores Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy’s ongoing efforts to expand its network of international partnerships with leading academic institutions, enhancing global knowledge exchange and supporting the advancement of diplomatic knowledge and international relations.