Davos, Switzerland: Amplifai Health, a health technology company focused on using thermal imaging and artificial intelligence for chronic disease management and sports medicine, has been accepted into the World Economic Forum’s MINDS programme (Meaningful, Intelligent, Novel, Deployable Solutions).

Amplifai Health will join a global cohort of organizations recognized for advancing AI from experimentation into real-world impact including global leaders such as Siemens, Lenovo, Sanofi, and KPMG, among others.

The MINDS programme highlights organizations that have moved beyond pilots and proof-of-concepts to deliver AI systems with measurable outcomes and tangible value across industries.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Health of Saudi Arabia, Amplifai Health’s AI-powered thermal imaging solution for diabetic foot risk screening has achieved significant clinical and operational results, including:

Up to 80% reduction in treatment costs associated with diabetic foot complications

12× increase in screening capacity without commensurate increase in specialist workforce

Clinical validation and regulatory approval, with deployment in operational healthcare environments

These outcomes demonstrate how responsible AI deployment can empower clinicians, expand access to care, and improve health system performance.

Maria Basso, Head AI Applications and Impact, Centre for AI Excellence, World Economic Forum, said, "The World Economic Forum's MINDS Programme spotlights AI solutions that are not only innovative, but also grounded in societal needs. Through MINDS, organizations are demonstrating how AI can deliver tangible value when designed with people at the centre. We're proud of the work being carried out by these organizations, leading by example."

“Acceptance into the World Economic Forum’s MINDS programme is a meaningful milestone that reflects the real-world value of AI when it is integrated thoughtfully, responsibly, and at scale,” said Dr. Meshari Alwashmi, Founder and CEO of Amplifai Health. “Our partnership with the Ministry of Health of Saudi Arabia, combined with support from national ecosystem stakeholders, shows how innovation can be aligned with public health priorities to drive measurable impact for patients and providers.”

Amplifai Health also acknowledged the ongoing support of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Ministry of Economy and Planning, the National Technology Development Program (NTDP), and strategic partners across the ecosystem.

About Amplifai Health

Amplifai Health is a healthcare technology company leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and imaging analytics to enable earlier detection, improved clinical decision-making, and scalable delivery of care. The company’s solutions are designed for practical deployment within health systems to augment clinical workflows and improve outcomes.

About the World Economic Forum’s MINDS Programme

MINDS Meaningful, Intelligent, Novel, Deployable Solutions — is an initiative of the World Economic Forum that recognizes and supports AI applications demonstrating real, scalable impact beyond experimental stages. The programme convenes organizations applying advanced AI to create value and transform industries, economies, and societal outcomes.

