The American Chamber of Commerce Kuwait’s (AmCham Kuwait) Women in Business Focus Group recently hosted its third Diversity & Inclusion Diwaniya of the year, gathering professionals across industries to discuss the role of diversity and mentorship in shaping the future of leadership in Kuwait. The Diwaniya focused on best practices to successfully establish a mentorship program, building on the insights from both individual and organizational growth.

The event featured a keynote presentation by Dr. Arezou Harraf, a well-known advocate for professional development. Her talk, titled Mentorship, DEI, and Capacity Building: Where Do We Stand and Ways Forward, focused on the crucial role mentorship plays in fostering both personal and professional growth, especially for women in business. Dr. Harraf highlighted the need for clear goals in mentorship relationships to ensure both mentor and mentee are working toward shared outcomes. She emphasized that mentorship should be tailored to individual needs, not a one-size-fits-all approach, and stressed the importance of developing transferable skills like leadership and communication to keep up with today’s evolving workplace.

Following the opening remarks, the event transitioned into a lively and engaging discussion among attendees. Participants shared their experiences with mentorship and diversity within their organizations, leading to an interactive discussion about how what principles can be applied to improve the workplace. The gathering provided a valuable platform for professionals to exchange ideas and reflect on how diversity and inclusion can lead to a stronger, more adaptable business environment.

The Diwaniya also provided ample networking opportunities, allowing attendees to exchange their experiences with mentorship and diversity initiatives in their workplaces. The conversations were engaging, with many expressing excitement about implementing these ideas in their companies. The event reinforced the message that fostering diverse and inclusive work environments benefits not only individuals but the broader business community as well.

In addition to the discussions, AmCham Kuwait announced its collaboration with the Kuwait Women Economic Empowerment Platform (KWEEP), signing an MOU to provide more capacity-building opportunities for women in business.

The Women in Business Focus Group continues to drive important conversations about gender diversity and inclusion, and their Diversity & Inclusion Diwaniyas are key in bringing leaders together to share ideas and inspire meaningful change in Kuwait’s professional landscape.

