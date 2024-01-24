Abu Dhabi, 4: In an initiative dedicated to enhancing global collaboration for humanitarian excellence, His Excellency H.E. Amb. Arthur Mattli, the Switzerland Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain, hosted a high-level introductory meeting today at the Swiss Residence on Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. The meeting gathered ambassadors and diplomatic mission representatives in the United Arab Emirates. It served as a prelude to the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference & Exhibition (DIHAD) landmark 20th Edition.

DIHAD, recognized as the pinnacle event in the humanitarian field, proudly operates under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. It brings together influential figures from leading NGOs, UN agencies, charity organizations, governmental bodies, and private sector entities engaged in aid, education, and many more.

The 20th edition of DIHAD, scheduled for April, revolves around the theme "DIHAD 2004-2024: Humanitarian Diplomacy and a Journey to the Future." The meeting emphasized the significance of humanitarian diplomacy and the continued dedication to promoting cooperation and unity in addressing the needs of individuals impacted by global disasters and natural calamities.

H.E. Arthur Mattli, Ambassador of Switzerland to the United Arab Emirates, highlighted the importance of such interactions in the diplomatic community in underlining DIHAD’s Conference and Exhibition contributions to humanitarian diplomacy, saying: “In humanitarian diplomacy worldwide, we have two massive platforms - the Geneva platform and the Dubai platform, with the Dubai International Humanitarian City and DIHAD playing crucial roles in aid delivery and exchanges. Coordination is essential for understanding our 20-year journey in DIHAD.”

Underlining Dubai's logistical advantage, Amb. Mattli stated, “80 percent of the world's population can be reached within eight hours from Dubai, ensuring swift aid delivery.” He expressed his confidence in DIHAD's future, saying, “DIHAD will be even more relevant in bringing actors together for innovative solutions.” At the same time, he acknowledged Geneva's significance; Amb Mattli noted, “Geneva remains a massive platform with 5,400 conferences yearly, 14 conferences a day, hosting key organizations like WHO, ICRC, Red Cross, Red Crescent, and OCHA; however, Dubai rightfully holds a pivotal position in aid delivery. And my intention through such gatherings is to bring the different interested parties together.”

The gathering featured notable attendees from the Ambassadors and members of Diplomatic Missions in the UAE, including H.E. Akio Isomata, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan, H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines, H.E. Alexander Schoenfelder, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany, H.E. Abdilatif Jumabaev, Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic, H.E. Ahmed Ramadan, Ambassador of Ghana, H.E. Diaby Vacaba, Ambassador of the Republic of Cote D'Ivoire, Mudhafar Mustfa Al-Jbori, Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq, H.E. Lucie Berger, Ambassador, Head of Delegation of the European Union to the United Arab Emirates, and H.E. Claudio Ramunno, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Italy to the United Arab Emirates. This attendance reflects a shared dedication to humanitarian excellence.

Against the backdrop of the forthcoming edition of DIHAD, this meeting functioned as a grand curtain-raiser by providing participants with a unique opportunity to familiarise themselves with the upcoming DIHAD event—an unparalleled platform for humanitarian aid and development, symbolizing hope on the global stage. Attendees seized this distinctive opportunity to forge connections, laying the foundation for impactful international cooperation and reinforcing ties between DIHAD and the esteemed Diplomatic Missions in the UAE. Delving into potential partnerships across sectors, the meeting unfolded to explore potential partnerships and collaborations across various sectors. Sustainable humanitarian initiatives, education, and healthcare were pivotal topics for discussion.

His Excellency Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Chairman of DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation and Chairman of DISAB, PAM Roving Ambassador for the GCC Region, remarked, "The High-Level Introductory Meeting successfully navigated the currents of its objectives. As diplomatic missions align with the aspirations of DIHAD, this event not only set the stage but raised the curtain on a new chapter—a chapter where global humanitarian collaboration isn't just an idea; it's an unfolding reality, emphasizing the fundamental values of compassion and unity."

He added, "This meeting serves as a gateway to unparalleled networking opportunities, providing valuable insights into the preeminent World's Leading Event on Humanitarian Aid and Development, DIHAD, and highlights the significance of global collaboration in addressing and overcoming worldwide concerns.”

As collaborative humanitarian efforts gain momentum, this diplomatic gathering underscores the commitment to bridging diplomacy with humanitarian endeavors, focusing on impactful platforms for partnerships and shared initiatives that extend beyond borders, reinforcing the commitment to global welfare.

The annual Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference & Exhibition (DIHAD) is organized by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions Org. LLC, a member of INDEX Holding. The event receives support from various entities, including the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the Dubai Future Council on Humanitarian Aid, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian & Charity Est., the UAE Red Crescent Authority, the United Nations, and the International Humanitarian City. The 20th edition of this significant event is scheduled to take place from April 23 to 25, 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

