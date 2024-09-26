A sensational series of daytime & after-dark activities & events taking place to bring a spectacle from every angle

Hot air balloon rides, twilight treks and astronomy tales take centre stage this weekend alongside stargazing and Amr Diab concert

AlUla, Saudi Arabia – After weeks of increasing excitement among audiences far and wide, the wait for the highly anticipated AlUla Skies Festival 2024 is over as the fabulous third edition kicks off today, 26th September 2025 and runs until 5th October 2024.

Organised by AlUla Moments, the AlUla Skies Festival has received critical audience acclaim ever since its inception, amassing huge international popularity as a mesmerising celebration of AlUla’s magnificent landscapes.

From spectacular flights over AlUla’s breathtaking scenery to breathtaking stargazing experiences and unmissable astronomy activations, AlUla Skies Festival 2024 is set to evoke a sense of adventure, awe, and wonder for all – during the day and throughout the night.

Here are the five-star highlights that visitors should and must check out in the ancient oasis of AlUla this weekend:

EXPLORE THE SPECTACULAR, UNVEIL HISTORY FROM ABOVE

For all aero-explorers and summit-seekers, an unforgettable experience awaits in one of AlUla’s hot air balloons. This remarkable event invites guests to explore AlUla’s spectacular terrain and over 200,000 years of human history from elevated vantage points – presenting visitors with truly exhilarating experiences from as high as 1,200 metres. In addition to private and shared experiences, AlUla Skies VIP flights will immerse guests in the morning horizon over magnificent landscapes as the sun rises. A simply unmissable opportunity.

THE LEGENDARY AMR DIAB LIVE!

A must-attend event for AlUla Skies attendees, Friday 27th September sees the best-selling Middle Eastern artist in history and seven-times World Music Awards winner Amr Diab perform live in AlUla for the first time. Exclusively part of AlUla Skies Festival 2024, the Amr Diab concert kicks off the 2024-25 AlUla Moments concert series and promises to be a truly unique experience. Held under a blanket of stars in an outdoor venue nestled in the iconic landscape, Diab – a Guinness World Record holder – will deliver a highlight reel of his most famous hits which have transcended eras and geographic bounds. A performance destined to rank among his most intimate and iconic.

CAPTURE THE COSMOS IN GHARAMEEL

Get ready to hear stories of the stars and discover how to photograph AlUla’s astonishing night skies with Stargazing & Astrophotography. Within the remote desert of Gharameel, one of the world’s very best stargazing destinations, guests will embark on a truly wondrous moment by entering the astrophotography stratosphere. The purpose of this beginner’s guide activation is two-fold: to teach a new skill; and provide the perfect platform to admire AlUla’s world-famous night skies as astronomy guides tell enthralling mind-expanding stories stretching back millions of years.

A TREK BENEATH THE DAZZLING NIGHT SKY

The Sharaan Nature Reserve in the mountains of the Hidden Valley is the only place to be for the midnight marchers and twilight trailblazers who join the Madakhel Garden Night Hike this weekend. Without daylight to illuminate your path, the simple act of putting one foot in front of the other becomes suddenly unfamiliar – but also far more exciting and adventurous. On this gentle 5km trek through the ancient soft sands of northwest Arabia, turn your gaze upwards and embrace the awe of AlUla’s dazzling night sky. It’s an occasion you’ll tell tales of for many years to come.

STARGAZE IN A STATE OF WONDER

Such was the diversity of people who travelled through AlUla on trade routes centuries ago that foreign flavours from India, Africa and the Middle East inevitably found their way into the cuisine of northwest Arabia. Fast-forward to this weekend, these rich and varied dishes form the centrepiece of a memorable Picnic Under the Stars – one that’s both delicious and historically revealing. As you recline on handmade blankets and cushions just like the Bedouins who once roamed the area, a sumptuous picnic of traditional Saudi dishes is served in the desert while a breathtaking canopy of stars twinkles overhead in the clear AlUla night sky. A perfect opportunity to rest and digest while stargazing in a state of wonder, local music accompanies your desert dinner to draw you further into the culture.

For further information on all things AlUla Skies and to secure your tickets, please visit experiencealula.com.

