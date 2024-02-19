Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia:

Almarai showcased a diverse range of its food and beverage products at its pavilion during the opening of the 29th edition of the Gulfood Exhibition. This prominent annual event in the global food and beverage sector commenced today, Monday, and is set to conclude on February 23, 2024, bringing together over 5,500 exhibitors to explore the future outlook of the industry.

Almarai presented its accumulated expertise spanning over 45 years in food manufacturing and production processes, emphasizing its commitment to sustainability, climate protection, the development of safe products, manufacturing automation, and supply chain management. The company aims to meet consumer needs with a wide array of high-quality food and beverage products.

Almarai's participation in this exhibition aligns with its role as a key player in food security in the Middle East. The company showcases its leading expertise in the food industry, highlighting the innovation that defines Almarai in producing over 670 diverse food products in dairy, bakery, poultry, seafood, and ice cream sectors.

Almarai, as the largest producer and distributor of food for the first time in the Middle East region, has the largest transport and supply fleet in the Middle East region, amounting to 10,000 refrigerated trucks and the highest food safety standards, setting the company as a direct goal, and it adheres to its slogan “Quality You Can Trust” to renew its commitment to continuing to provide Foods and drinks with high nutritional values.

It is noteworthy that Almarai is the world's largest vertically integrated dairy company and the leading producer and distributor of food and beverages in the Middle East. The company owns several brands, including Almarai, ALYOUM, L'usine, 7Days, and seama, and it holds a prominent position with its products in the markets of the GCC, Egypt, and Jordan.

