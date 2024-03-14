Allianz Egypt, the leading insurer in the Egyptian market and an affiliate of SanlamAllianz Africa, launched "Get Ready for the Best" advertising campaign on the 11th of March. The campaign aims to raise awareness about insurance services."

The campaign reflects Allianz Egypt's corporate social responsibility as a prominent and responsible insurer, as well as the company's commitment to its clients and society as a whole. To ensure that this campaign can reach millions of users, Allianz Egypt collaborated with Ahmed Al-Ghandour, a prominent content creator in Egypt known as "El-Da7e7," to maximize the campaign's reach and effectively achieve its goals, ensuring widespread exposure to millions of users and reaping the desired benefits.

The "Get Ready for the Best" campaign further demonstrates the company's commitment to supporting the state's financial inclusion and insurance strategies. Its objective is to raise awareness among Egyptian citizens about the importance of insurance services, providing clients with financial security and empowering them to overcome future risks.

Allianz Egypt has further been keen on being present in several provinces in the country by boosting investments in technological solutions and digital transformation.

Such steps enable the company to reach out to citizens via diverse digital platforms and, in turn, spread the culture of insurance and improve turnout in the process.

About Allianz Egypt

In 2023, Allianz entered into a strategic alliance with the South African Sanlam, a leading Pan-African non-banking financial services company. The joint venture reiterates Allianz’s strategy of expanding its operations in African markets for business growth and the maximization of business value as well as insurance solutions offered to clients that meet all their needs.

Allianz is a multinational German insurance group operating since 1890. In 1976, Allianz Egypt started as a shareholder in Arab International Insurance Company (AIIC). In 2004, Allianz fully acquired AIIC under the current trade name, offering life insurance, health insurance, and property insurance services for individuals and companies through 19 branches and via strategic partnerships with leading banks in Egypt.