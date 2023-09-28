Dubai (UAE): Nibras International School (NIS) was delighted to host 9-year-old AlDhabi AlMheiri, the youngest Emirati entrepreneur and author. Recognized as the youngest person to publish a bilingual book series by the Guinness World Record, she met with over 300 children at NIS and had over 30 classes from other ISP schools in the Middle East join her session virtually.

Students in Grades 3 to 5 had the unique opportunity to engage in an interview session with AlDhabi AlMheiri, gaining valuable insights into her remarkable journey. The event also featured a book signing, allowing students to meet the young author in person and receive signed copies of her work.

During her visit to NIS, AlDhabi also announced the launch of a first of its kind interactive environmental club for children, an initiative that aims to attract over 10,000 children to raise awareness about climate change and empower them to play a role in protecting the planet.

She expressed her excitement and said: “The idea of the interactive environmental club came from my will to make a change and protect the Earth. My family were my biggest supporters as they were the ones who crystallized the idea of the club which aims to create a virtual community for children that educates and enlightens them while giving them the opportunity to actively engage in their roles and develop a sense of responsibility toward their homeland and society.”

AlDhabi's visit left a lasting mark on the students at Nibras International School, inspiring them to pursue their dreams and passions at a young age.

Jay Teston, Principal at Nibras International School said: “We believe AlDhabi’s visit to Nibras International School marks a momentous occasion as her story serves as a beacon of inspiration for our students and delivers a significant message, that age is never be a barrier to pursuing one's dreams. We believe that this visit has ignited a spark of ambition in our students, encouraging them to strive for excellence in their own endeavours."

About Nibras International School

Nibras International School (NIS) is an affordable American curriculum school in Dubai, that offers the rigorous American Education Reaches Out (AERO) Common Core Plus program, as well as Advanced Placement courses. The school is NEASC accredited, a globally recognized standard of excellence through which students get accepted to the best international universities and is also a member of the National Honor Society. Amazing learning, global vision, and a true sense of community are the fundamentals at Nibras International School, and it provides students with the tools they need to turn passion into purpose and influence. Through the rigorous curriculum Nibras International School opens students’ hearts and minds so that they embrace challenges and opportunities, share ideas and purpose, and truly influence others to make a positive difference.

Nibras International School is part of International Schools Partnership, a global group of international schools. For more information about the school visit https://nisdubai.ae

About International Schools Partnership:

The International Schools Partnership (ISP) is a growing group of international private schools around the world, all of which aim to be the school of choice in their local area. Learning is at the heart of everything we do for our students, colleagues and parents. We are committed to getting better, all the time.

ISP was founded by an experienced team of committed educationalists and operators who have worked together over many years. ISP have now expanded to over 75 schools delivering multiple curricula and building on local brands and reputations with around 65,000 students and 9,000 staff located across 21 countries.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Yasser Alvi/Janine Alamir

ASDA’A BCW

yasser.alvi@bcw-global.com | janine.alamir@bcw-global.com