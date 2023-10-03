Al-Abdulghani Motors, a national company in the automotive and mobility sector, prepares its flags to participate in the most prominent events and exhibitions hosted by Qatar for the first time ever, Expo 2023Doha as an exclusive mobility partner, which will be held at Al Bidda Park from 2 October 2023 to 28 March 2024, and the Geneva International Motor Show, which will take place from 5 to 14 October.

Al Abdulghani Motors' partnership with Expo 2023Doha represents its institutional duties to achieve sustainability and preserve the environment. During the Expo, Al Abdulghani pavilion, with its high-end and appealing design, will provide visitors with unique and impressive experience, showcasing a distinct range of environmentally friendly mobility solutions including cars powered by alternative energy sources such as hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) and electric vehicles (EV).

Simultaneously, Al Abdulghani Motors will be displaying a distinct collection of vehicles at Geneva International al Motor show that embody quality, safety, and a fun driving experience, ranging from modern and sporty cars boasting high performance and an elegant design to electric and hybrid vehicles that exemplify the company's commitment to environmental sustainability. Additionally, the company promises to reveal a variety of unique cars that are sure to pique the interest of car enthusiasts and are bound to spark excitement among attendees.

Given its anticipated global presence, these exhibitions will provide an opportunity for Al Abdulghani Motors to present its distinctive capabilities and products to the global audience, as well as to strengthen its position as a national and leading company in the automotive and mobility sector.

About Al Abdulghani Motors

Al Abdulghani Motors, a national company in the automotive and mobility sector since 1958, serves as the authorized distributor of Toyota and Lexus in Qatar. Driven by a mission to be the best in town mobility company, Al Abdulghani Motors provides various mobility services and products, including car rentals, pre-owned car sales, heavy equipment sales, car service centers, and other mobility services. For additional information, please visit the company's official website www.aamotors.com