Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi: The diversity of events and activities in Ajman meets the public’s various interests and supports the emirate’s steady development

Ajman: Under the patronage of Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi Chairman of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, the Ajman Department of Tourism Development is launching the 1st edition of the Ajman Motor Festival 2022 in collaboration with the Automobile & Touring Club of the UAE (ATCUAE), to promote sports, social, and tourism activities in the emirate.

The festival which launches on the 12th of November and continues until the 12th of December, offers many interactive activities, surprises, entertainments, and music tailored for families to spend enjoyable times and get introduced to the wide world of cars. The festival’s organizing committee is keen to offer visitors a unique and fun experience a multitude of activities that are suitable for all ages and interests, and provide investment opportunities for local and international motor companies to offer their products and services.

The festival’s events which are taking place in several locations across the emirate include various shows for classic cars, modified cars, 4-wheel drive, and motorcycles intended for speed lovers and car enthusiasts.

The five main events of the festival will take place as follows:

The first event is the festival opener and will be held at Ajman City Center on the 12th of November and is dedicated for modified, and includes many activities and sections such as modified cars zone, classic cars zone, governmental and luxurious cars zone, electric cars zone, motorcycles zone, drift zone, car design zone, restaurants zone, kids zone, and theater competitions.

The second will be held at the historical Ajman Museum on the 26th of November and will be dedicated for all types of classic cars, and includes various sections such as the classic cars zone, classic motorcycles zone, kids zone, a music band, and traditional foods to boost the tourism activity in the emirate.

The third event will coincide with the celebrations of the UAE’s 51st National Day and will be held on the 2nd of December at the Ajman Corniche and will be dedicated for governmental cars, modified cars and motorcycles, and drift cars, in addition to entertaining activities and competitions suitable for all ages such as magic tricks, war brigade, kids zone, a stage to honor winners, and much more.

The fourth event will be the 1000 Miglia Experience on the 7th of December, and the fifth and final event which will conclude the festival will be held on the 10th of December and is a convoy for luxury cars which will depart from the Ajman Department of Tourism Development towards Masfout Museum and concluding in Masfout for handing out the awards.

His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development stressed on the diversity of events and activities organized by Ajman Tourism to meet all interests and support the emirate’s steady development, and pointed out that the increased participation in all events is a result of the effective collaboration between the private and public sectors, and the emirate’s success in hosting and organizing all sorts of cultural, artistic, entertainment, and sports events.

“The Ajman Motor Festival 2022 is the first event of its kind to showcase the widest collection of modified cars and motorcycles, sports cars, and luxury cars from Ajman and other emirates” Alhashmi added.

His Excellency also stated that this festival comes as part the department’s strategy to support exclusive events that promote innovation, and is an opportunity awaited by most motor companies to promote their superior car care services and latest spare parts, equipment, and accessories.

The Ajman Motor Festival 2022 is organized in collaboration with the Automobile & Touring Club of the UAE (ATCUAE), Ajman Police, Ajman Civil Defense, Ajman City Center, Al Zorah Development Company, Gulfa Water, Saudi German Hospital as gold sponsor, and Ajman Volunteer Team.

