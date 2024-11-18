Abu Dhabi: In a significant move to inspire and nurture the next generation of aviation professionals, Air Expo is gearing up to host the inaugural Middle East Aviation Careers (MEAC) Trade Show and Conference during Air Expo Abu Dhabi 2024, set to take place from November 19 to 21 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). This event will serve as a unique platform for career exploration, knowledge exchange, and discussions on human capital development within the UAE and the broader Middle East region.

The specialized career fair will feature key companies, industry experts and over 40 leading flight training schools, offering attendees direct engagement with employers and insights into career pathways within the rapidly evolving aviation sector. It will showcase a wide range of opportunities, covering roles in airlines, cabin crew, pilot training, airport management, engineering, and more.

With the Middle East rapidly establishing itself as a global aviation hub due to its strategic location and massive investment in the sector, the demand for skilled professionals in aviation management, operations, maintenance, and technology is at an all-time high. The event aims to play a crucial role in addressing this growing demand by connecting aspiring professionals with employers and training institutions.

According to Airbus' Global Services Forecast, the commercial aircraft services market in the Middle East is expected to more than double in value by 2042, reaching USD 28 billion from USD 12 billion today, with a 4.4% annual growth rate. This growth has resulted in high demand for skilled aviation professionals, with the Middle East expected to require 208,000 new professionals over the next two decades, including 56,000 pilots, 52,000 technicians, and 100,000 cabin crew members.

Didier Mary, CEO and Founder of the Air Expo, said, “We are excited to announce the launch of the Middle East Aviation Careers Trade Show and Conference at Air Expo Abu Dhabi 2024. This initiative goes beyond facilitating recruitment; it aims to cultivate a setting that encourages learning, collaboration, and long-term career growth. Our event highlights Abu Dhabi's vision as a global leader in the region's aviation ecosystem. By bringing together industry experts, companies, and educational institutions, we strive to equip the next generation of aviation professionals with essential tools, knowledge, and opportunities for success. Aviation continues to be a key driver of Abu Dhabi's thriving economy, contributing significantly to GDP, employment, and global connectivity. Abu Dhabi's collaborative network of airlines and educational institutions is uniquely positioned to meet this increasing demand with exceptional rigor and expertise.”

Air Expo Abu Dhabi 2024 will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts from across the globe to showcase advancements and discuss the future of the aviation industry. The introduction of the MEAC Trade Show and Conference is expected to elevate the expo’s role in shaping the aviation industry by engaging the youth and cultivating a skilled workforce that meets the future demands of the sector.

About Air Expo Abu Dhabi:

Air Expo Abu Dhabi is a premier aviation event, showcasing the latest developments, innovations, and future outlooks in the aviation industry. The event gathers industry leaders, experts, and enthusiasts to engage, share knowledge, and explore the forefront of aviation technology and solutions. For more information, visit www.adairexpo.com