Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) has announced the opening of the online visitor registration to attend the seventh edition of the International Exhibition of National Security and Resilience (ISNR Abu Dhabi). The event, organised by ADNEC in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior, will be held on 10-12 October 2022, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The seventh edition of ISNR Abu Dhabi will focus on showcasing the latest innovations and security solutions, and consolidating business partnerships among companies operating in the four sectors of national security, cybersecurity, police and law enforcement, and critical infrastructure protection. It also includes ISNR talks on the future of policing, national cybersecurity, and limiting the risks of national digital transformation.

ISNR Abu Dhabi will also reveal a wide range of technologies in the fields of digital forensics, combating malware and spam and viruses, human factors, governance, compliance, business continuation, response to accidents, identity and access management, application security, Internet of Things (IoT) security, cloud security, mobile phone security, cyberterrorism and protection from cyberwar, network safety, data safety, managed security services (MSS), and encryption.