The initial cohort of speakers announced for ADFW 2024 includes a cast of senior leaders from global banking institutions such as UBS, State Street, BNY, Santander, Standard Chartered, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates NBD, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Starling Bank and OakNorth Bank.

The lineup also includes the CEOs, Founders and Chairs of global investment powerhouses such as Bridgewater, Nuveen, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, PGIM, GQG, Hillhouse, Investcorp, Prosus, Brookfield, AXA IM, Alterra, Brevan Howard, Two Sigma and Marshall Wace.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Chairman of the Executive Council, Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW), the flagship financial event of the MEASA region hosted by ADGM, has announced that its 2024 edition will gather more than 300 speakers from across the globe, including the CEOs and Chairs of 50 major global financial institutions.

Among the confirmed speakers are finance titans such as Sergio Ermotti – Group CEO of UBS, Bill Huffman – CEO of Nuveen, David Hunt – President & CEO of PGIM, Isabelle Scemama – Global Head of AXA IM, Bill Ford – Chairman & CEO of General Atlantic, Shayne Nelson – Group CEO of Emirates NBD, Ray Dalio – Founder of Bridgewater, Rajiv Jain – Chairman and CIO of GQG Partners, Mohammed Alaradhi – Executive Chairman of Investcorp, His Excellency Ambassador Majid AlSuwaidi – CEO of Alterra, Jeremy Allaire –Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Circle and Mohamed Abdelbary – CEO of ADIB.

His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM, said: "As Abu Dhabi continues to solidify its position as a global financial powerhouse, ADFW 2024 will be a pivotal moment for the financial industry. The rapidly increasing participation of CEOs from globally significant financial institutions underscores ADFW's rising prominence and influence as a leading platform. At ADGM, we are committed to driving meaningful dialogue, fostering innovation, and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s role as the Capital of Capital.”

Local and regional government and government-affiliated leaders will also take centre stage at this year’s ADFW with prominent names such as Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan – President & CEO of the UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA), H.R.H. Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud – Founder and CEO of KBW Ventures, H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq AlMarri – Minister of Economy of the UAE, H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi – Minister of State for Foreign Trade and Minister in charge of Talent Attraction and Retention at Ministry Of Economy of the UAE, H.E. Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak – Minister of Climate Change & Environment of the UAE, H.E. Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi –Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT).

Other speakers from world-renowned organisations include Robert Salomon – Dean of Stern at NYUAD, Chi-Man Kwan – Group CEO and Founder of Raffles Family Office, Kim Fournais – CEO, Saxo Bank, Christian Angermeyer – Founder, Aperion Investments, Hatem Dowidar – Group CEO of E&, Rishi Khosla – Co-Founder & CEO of Oaknorth, Javier Carranza – Global Head of Wealth of Grupo Santander, Shamsir Vayalil – Founder and Non-Executive Chairman & CEO of Burjeel Holdings and Andrew Sullivan – EVP & Head of International Businesses of Prudential.

About ADGM

ADGM is the international financial centre (IFC) of the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, which opened for business on 21 October 2015. ADGM augments Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading financial centre and a business hub serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and the rest of the world.

Operating within an international regulatory framework based on the direct application of English Common Law, ADGM governs the entirety of Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island collectively designated as the financial free zone of Abu Dhabi.

ADGM is ranked as one of the most preferred and top-ranking IFCs in the Middle East and Africa region and named MENA’s largest Fintech hub. Its progressive and inclusive business ecosystem gravitates toward global financial and non-financial institutions whilst leveraging synergies between ADGM and multiple jurisdictions positioned as one of the world’s most advanced, diverse, and progressively governed financial hubs.

