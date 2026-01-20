Sharjah: The Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition “ACRES” 2026 is set to open tomorrow, Wednesday, at Expo Centre Sharjah, under the esteemed patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and will run until 24th January.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in collaboration with the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD) and Leader Events Management, this year’s edition records its highest-ever participation level and is expected to facilitate property transactions exceeding AED 5 billion over its four-day run.

ACRES 2026 features a record-breaking participation of over 120 entities, including major real estate development and investment companies, banks, financial institutions, project and property management companies, and real estate technology providers. With its 10,000-square-meter exhibition space fully occupied for this year’s edition, ACRES highlights its established market position and signals sustained growth in Sharjah’s real estate sector.

Residential Properties and Investment Plots

Exhibitors will showcase more than 200 real estate projects, spanning modern residential units, integrated residential communities, commercial and industrial assets, and strategically located investment plots.

The lineup also includes sustainable developments aligned with future-oriented urban growth strategies, with a significant number of projects being introduced to the Sharjah market for the first time, reinforcing the exhibition’s role as a premier platform for high-value property launches.

Government Incentives and Regulatory Support

Participants are offered a suite of government facilitation measures, including a 50 percent reduction in real estate registration fees for sale and purchase transactions conducted during the exhibition, as approved by the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) chaired by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi.

The initiative aims to stimulate property market activity, encourage investment, and enhance the competitiveness of Sharjah’s real estate sector, in line with the government’s vision of fostering a sustainable and investor-friendly environment.

First Escrow Account System for Real Estate Projects

ACRES 2026 will also mark the launch of Sharjah’s first escrow account regulatory system for real estate projects. Under this system, property buyers deposit their payments into a bank-managed account, from which developers are permitted to withdraw funds progressively as construction milestones are met.

This mechanism ensures that the buyer's funds are protected and not diverted to other projects. It also safeguards the financial rights of investors and significantly boosts their confidence in Sharjah’s real estate market, thereby embedding higher standards of transparency and governance within the sector.

Panel Discussions

This year’s edition features a comprehensive knowledge programme comprising more than 30 complimentary events, including expert panels, workshops, and specialised training sessions conducted in both Arabic and English.

The programme focuses on critical real estate industry themes, including market dynamics, investment frameworks, demand indicators, advanced technologies, and the integration of artificial intelligence and blockchain into real estate development.

The exhibition will also launch the first edition of the “ACRES Podcast,” offering a series of recorded and live discussions with leading real estate experts and investment professionals, designed to support knowledge dissemination and strengthen market awareness.

Significant Discounts

Participating companies are introducing competitive discounts, structured investment incentives, and flexible payment plans designed to meet diverse investor strategies.

ACRES 2026 coincides with strong momentum in the emirate’s real estate market. During the first nine months of 2025, Sharjah recorded cash transactions worth AED 44.3 billion, marking a notable growth of more than 58.3 percent. Sales transactions also exceeded 24,000 deals, supported by investor participation from more than 120 nationalities, highlighting increased demand and a broader range of investment opportunities.

Strategic partners

ACRES Real Estate Exhibition enjoys sponsorship from key governmental entities, including Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey (SDTPS), Sharjah Department of Housing, Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), and Sharjah City Municipality. Media sponsorship to the exhibition is provided by the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.

Strategic partners include Alef Group, Platinum Sponsor Al Thuriah Group, Gold Sponsors Bee'ah Group and Al Rasikhoon Real Estate, and Silver Sponsor Reportage Properties.

ACRES 2026 receives academic sponsorship from both the Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute and ThinkProp Institute, and support from the host Expo Centre Sharjah, with Site Global serving as the official sponsor of the exhibition's outdoor advertising campaigns.

The exhibition is open to visitors on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday between 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. On Friday, operating hours are from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

For further information, please contact:

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com