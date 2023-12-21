AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Knowledge Forum (TAG-KF), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), in cooperation with Jordan National Cyber Security Center (NCSC-JO) has organized a “People of Cyber Determination” awareness session, under the patronage of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, TAG.Global founder and chairman, jointly with Engineer Bassam Maharmeh, president of NCSC-JO, on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh stressed that the Arab nation has historically been advanced in all fields, calling on the region to regain its self-confidence to assume its role as a global leader, given its high expertise and competencies that have proven their global worth in many fields, particularly the talents of those suffering disabilities.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh called for creating an Arab invention for Internet security that ensures the safety of people with disabilities. He emphasized TAG.Global's constant insistence in seeking to keep pace with the knowledge world by utilizing cutting-edge global technologies to safeguard the security of its data. “Through Arab competencies, TAG.Global has created and designed a ‘Smart School Bag’ for all school stages that is programmed and upgraded annually,” Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh said.

For his part, Eng. Maharmeh expressed his pride in the existing collaboration between the NCSC-JO and TAG.Global, especially in the area of cybersecurity awareness. He pointed out that the Center pays special attention to issues that impact all society segments, whether individuals or institutions; the reason that leads the Center to launch a number of awareness initiatives that help address risks and reduce cyber-attacks.

Eng. Maharmeh further stated that there are several cautions associated with the use of the Internet for personal purposes, especially social media platforms that focus on collecting information for advertising purposes, expressing his hope that a national product in the field of cybersecurity would be developed.

Ms. Suhair Abdel Qader, president of the Cultural Forum for the Blind (CFB), highly praised Jordanian persons with disabilities, noting that Jordan has gone the extra mile in raising awareness and eradicating the negative stereotype of people with disabilities by organizing and holding important initiatives that contribute to developing their competencies, maximizing the available capabilities and providing the appropriate environment to build future generations of leaders.

During the session, Dr. Omran Salem, a specialist in cybersecurity and digital communication, spoke about utilizing cybersecurity to serve people with disabilities, referring to the importance of employing technology to serve their interests. While Mr. Ahmed Al-Masri, a member of the CFB and a group of the Forum’s trainers, remarked that responsible publishing, digital content, illegal software and programs and the dangers of using them, and gave some tips to protect against their negative effects.