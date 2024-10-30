UAE, Abu Dhabi: In continued efforts to enhance the role of women in technology and innovation, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) hosted the first Women in Artificial Intelligence forum under the theme ‘Innovating the Future’ on October 30th, 2024.

Organized by ADU’s College of Engineering and the Research Institute for AI and Emerging Technology at the university, the forum welcomed 200 attendees and featured 11 speakers representing leading organizations, including Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), ADU, Olive Gaea (a climate tech startup), New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), TAQA Global, Sikka Real Estate, Jumshat Consultations and Khalifa University (KU). The forum fostered discussions around ethical practices, driving innovation and empowering women in technology. Subject matter experts also explored the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to transform sectors such as energy, finance, healthcare, cybersecurity and agriculture.

Professor Mohammed Ghazal, Director of the Research Institute for AI and Emerging Technology and Associate Dean of Engineering at ADU, said: “We were immensely inspired by the thought-provoking conversations that took place among female leaders in the technology sector. Furthermore, the forum brought out the unique talent and potential of our female students at ADU’s College of Engineering. We are confident that the event inspired our students further and reinforced their commitment to driving change through innovation in technology.”

Dr. Huma Zia, Forum Chair and Associate Professor of Computer Engineering at ADU, added: “The role of women is greatly evolving across industries, including technology, on a regional and global level. The Women in Artificial Intelligence forum served as a knowledge-sharing platform aimed at reshaping the future of AI in a more inclusive approach. By bringing together visionary leaders in technology, we are fostering an environment for women that focuses on ethical innovation to make meaningful impacts on societal progress.”

The forum featured inspiring sessions and panel discussions on responsible AI implementation, cybersecurity, and sustainable finance. Esteemed experts such as Saleha Alazri, Director of Data, Research & Innovation at ECA, and Somia Khawaja, Wealth Management Expert, provided insights into AI’s impact on global security systems and the importance of upholding ethical standards in the field.

ADU remains at the forefront of cultivating an inclusive and progressive technology ecosystem. By expanding opportunities for women in AI and emerging fields, ADU strengthens its position as a leading academic institution dedicated to driving technological advancement in the region.

ADU’s College of Engineering is the largest in the UAE and offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves around 8,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, ADU ranks 191 globally. Additionally, it ranks second in the UAE and 172nd globally for its research quality, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE and the Arab region.

The University has made an impressive performance in THE Young University Rankings 2024, ranking in the 60th position globally among the world’s best universities that are 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 89th place in the prestigious THE Asia University Rankings 2024 and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the Global University Employability Ranking 2023-24.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in 501 globally, according to the 2025 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges’ Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

