Abu Dhabi, UAE: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), Abu Dhabi will host the first Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week, a WED Movement initiative led by the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), from Tuesday 29 October until Saturday 2nd November 2024.

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week will galvanise the emirate’s focus towards early childhood development (ECD), highlighting the capital’s role in nurturing young children's growth and development across all facets of society. Aligned with WED’s themes of intentional parenting, culture and identity, and sustainable and family-friendly cities, Abu Dhabi aims to inspire community involvement and collaboration in advancing ECD.

His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), said: "The commitment of the UAE to enhancing the welfare and development of our youngest citizens is crucial, as they are the future of our nation. WED serves as a genuinely innovative platform dedicated to forging solutions that positively impact children's lives, not just domestically but globally."

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week will feature innovative and exclusive sessions and workshops that will showcase groundbreaking research, innovative solutions and startups in the field of early childhood development. The event also brings together inventors and venture capital funds, providing a platform for collaboration and investment in ECD innovations while addressing universal challenges in early childhood development and catering for the specific needs and priorities of local communities in Abu Dhabi and the UAE. By highlighting both the global significance and local relevance of the event, the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week aims to engage audiences worldwide and drive meaningful action for children everywhere.

Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, said: “Investing in early childhood development is our most important priority. Through initiatives such as the World Early Childhood Development (WED), the UAE reaffirms its commitment to nurturing the full potential of every child, ensuring that we all thrive now and in the future.”

Her Excellency Sana Mohammad Suhail, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, said: “Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week epitomises the emirate’s dedication to fostering child-friendly and inclusive communities. By nurturing the wellbeing of our youngest residents and promoting family-centric initiatives, we ensure that our next generations continue to thrive and prosper.”

As the first event of its kind in the region, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week underscores the commitment of the emirate and the UAE to advancing the global early childhood development agenda. Media outlets, ECD experts and the public are invited to be part of this transformative global movement to empower the world’s youth and build a brighter future for them.