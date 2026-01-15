Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has honoured a number of leading companies that have been awarded the Sustainability Label, on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026. The recognition reflects the Chamber’s commitment to supporting the transition towards more sustainable business practices and enhancing the readiness and competitiveness of private-sector companies, in line with the UAE’s national priorities for sustainable economic development.

The recognition forms part of the Sustainability Label Programme, launched by the Abu Dhabi Chamber as a flagship initiative aimed at embedding sustainability standards across the business community and encouraging companies to adopt responsible practices in the areas of environment, social responsibility and governance. The programme supports companies in strengthening their credibility and enhancing their capacity for growth across local and international markets.

Building a more resilient economy

The diversity of companies recognised reflects the deepening integration of sustainability practices across Abu Dhabi’s economic landscape, signalling its evolution from a discretionary practice to a defining determinant of institutional performance, risk management and long-term value creation.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber underscored that recognising companies awarded the Sustainability Label forms an integral part of its role as a strategic partner to the private sector, supporting companies in navigating global economic shifts and embedding sustainability as a core pillar of growth and competitiveness strategies.

Through its various programmes and initiatives, the Chamber continues to advance the development of a responsible and sustainable business environment that contributes to building a more resilient and competitive economy, while reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading regional and international centre for business and investment.

Adopting responsible practices

His Excellency Shamis Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said: “The Abu Dhabi Chamber believes that sustainability has become a fundamental pillar for building a competitive economy capable of keeping pace with future transformations. Honouring companies that have received the Sustainability Label reflects the Chamber’s commitment to supporting the private sector and encouraging companies to adopt responsible practices that strengthen institutional readiness, enhance operational efficiency and support sustainable growth.”

The Sustainability Label Programme is built on an integrated, practical framework that combines readiness assessment, capacity-building and institutional classification. It enables companies to measure their level of maturity in sustainability practices, identify development priorities, and progressively transition towards adopting sustainable, implementable practices within their operational processes. The programme also provides specialised advisory support and practical tools that help companies strengthen credibility and improve access to financing and investment opportunities.

Honoured companies

The recognition highlighted companies from a broad range of economic sectors, in acknowledgement of their demonstrated commitment to the application of sustainability standards and the attainment of advanced levels of institutional readiness.

Diamond Category

Emirates Driving Company

Emirates Steel

Aldar Properties

Gold Category

Union Iron & Steel Factory

National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC) and its subsidiary, NMDC Energy

Weatherford

Trojan Construction Group

Silver Category

Al Mazrouei Group (Al Turath Engineering Consultants)

Best Pick General Trading

Bronze Category

Emirates Link Contracting Company

LEAD Development

These classifications were awarded in accordance with the programme’s approved assessment criteria and the level of institutional readiness demonstrated by each company across sustainability dimensions.

For his part, H.E. Ali Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week serves as a global platform that brings together leaders and expertise from across sectors. This recognition underscores the pivotal role played by companies in achieving sustainable economic development objectives and in strengthening integration between economic performance and environmental and social responsibility.”

Enhancing corporate credibility

Representatives of the honoured companies affirmed that receiving the Sustainability Label marks a significant milestone in the evolution of their businesses and has contributed to a qualitative transformation in institutional operating models through the adoption of more efficient and sustainable practices in day-to-day operations.

They noted that the programme provided practical tools to enhance productivity, reduce waste and improve resource efficiency, while strengthening risk management clarity through advanced governance frameworks that enabled more confident planning and the proactive anticipation of future challenges.

They added that the Sustainability Label enhances corporate credibility in the market, reinforces their positioning as responsible organisations among partners, clients and investors, and opens new competitive opportunities by aligning business practices with the requirements of modern markets and global supply chains. They further emphasised that the programme contributes to improving the quality of management decision-making, preparing companies for future regulatory developments, and embedding an institutional culture centred on innovation and responsibility, and thereby supporting balanced and sustainable growth over the long term.​​​​