Qatar’s Premier Home Construction Event Showcases Complete Home Solutions with Expanded "Inspire Exhibition"

DOHA, QATAR – With just one day remaining, Qatar's most comprehensive home construction and design event is set to open its doors to the public. The sixth edition of Build Your House (BYH) Exhibition, alongside the inaugural Inspire Exhibition 2025, will transform the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) into a central hub for industry stakeholders starting tomorrow. The exhibitions, which will be from April 28 to May 1, 2025 from 10 am to 10 pm at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC), will be held under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Rawad Sleem, Co-founder and General Manager of NeXTfairs for exhibitions and conferences, organisers of the exhibitions stated, “We extend our deepest gratitude to the Ministry of Municipality, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Ministry of Social Development and Family, KAHRAMAA, and the General Directorate of Civil Defense for their ongoing support and active partnership, which have played a pivotal role in the success and steady expansion of this national platform.

We are also proud to announce the launch of the Inspire Exhibition for Décor, Gifts, and Lifestyle (IFH)—a natural extension of the success of Build Your House (BYH), and a direct response to increasing audience demand. Together, they form a comprehensive platform under one roof.

The 2025 edition of Build Your House will witness an exciting expansion of over 30%, featuring more than 250 exhibitors from key sectors in construction, building materials, and interior design”

Mr. Salem Al Mannai, CEO of QIC Group quoted, “Qatar Insurance Group is proud to support the Build Your House Exhibition 2025 as the official insurance sponsor. This partnership reflects our commitment to empowering homeowners with the confidence to build, protect, and invest in their future. As Qatar continues to grow, we remain focused on delivering innovative, reliable insurance solutions that support the nation’s evolving needs and we are honoured to play a role in enabling more secure and informed homebuilding decisions. At QIC, our priority is to provide protection that’s as solid as the foundations our clients are laying. Visitors to our pavilion will have the opportunity to meet our home insurance experts, who will be available to offer instant advice throughout the exhibition. We look forward to yet another successful edition that showcases the growth and potential of Qatar’s housing sector, in which QIC remains the most trusted insurance partner."

Innovation in home technologies continues to transform residential spaces. Midea Phoenix, one of the most trusted names in the home appliance and HVAC industries, is a sponsor for this exhibition. “As a Fortune 500 company and the world’s number one air-treatment brand, Midea is dedicated to superior design and functionality, ensuring that homes are both beautiful and comfortable.” said Eddie Chen, General Manager Midea Phoenix Qatar. “Exhibition attendees will experience Midea Group’s cutting-edge home appliance solutions.”

Design excellence remains a crucial pillar in homebuilding. “At La Victoire Decoration, we believe that every home begins with a vision, and at Build Your House, we are here to turn that vision into reality,” said Dany Balkajian, CEO & Founder of La Victoire Decoration, a main sponsor for this event. “With limitless creativity and a passion for design, we craft spaces that blend elegance and functionality to enhance everyday living.”

Comfort and quality are essential elements of modern home living. Qatar Foam, a Gold Sponsor of BYH 2025, has been a pioneer in providing premium foam and mattress solutions for nearly five decades. “Since our establishment in 1977 as Qatar’s first foam factory, we have been committed to delivering superior comfort, durability, and quality,” said Mr. Mohammed Ali Al Ansari, CEO of Qatar Foam. “Build Your House is an excellent platform for us to showcase our latest innovations, strengthen partnerships, and continue supporting the evolving needs of homeowners in Qatar.”

The exhibitions boast strong governmental support, with prominent entities that include the Ministry of Municipality, the Ministry of Social Development and Family, Kahramaa, and the Civil Defense of Qatar to provide visitors with essential information on regulations, approvals, and services. Their presence underscores the government's commitment to facilitating smooth and efficient homebuilding processes for Qatar's residents.

Visitors will gain access to exclusive one-time offers, free consultations with industry experts through the Mostashari program, and the chance to explore top-tier solutions that are transforming how homes are built and designed in Qatar.

Visitors can register for free to attend Build Your House and Inspire Exhibitions 2025 and explore the latest trends in homebuilding and design. Secure your spot today and take the first step toward creating your ideal home. Register online today at http://buildyourhouseqatar.com/home/visit to save the hassle of long queues at the venue.

ABOUT NEXTFAIRS

NeXTFairs is an experienced and established event organizer that has been providing exceptional services for over 17 years. With a team of seasoned professionals, NeXTFairs offers comprehensive end-to-end event management solutions, including exhibitions and conferences tailored to meet the unique needs of the business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-customer (B2C) sectors. The company aims to position Qatar as a global leader in conferences, exhibitions, meetings, and events, building a global reputation as a premium destination for world-class business events.