Sharjah: The Emirate of Sharjah is set to kick off the 35th edition of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 next Saturday, running from February 22 to March 31.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the festival will cover all cities and regions of the emirate, in partnership with local government entities, authorities, institutions, and the private sector. Shopping centres and commercial stores throughout Sharjah will also play a key role in the event’s wide-reaching participation.

Considered one of the country’s most prominent social and economic events, the festival aligns with the Year of Community, aiming to celebrate and preserve authentic Emirati heritage while strengthening bonds within families and the broader community.

The event will feature a diverse range of heritage, historical, artistic, and religious activities that highlight the spiritual significance of the holy month of Ramadan while spreading joy among residents and visitors. It also aims to strengthen social cohesion, promote cultural exchange, and create an atmosphere of tolerance and positivity.

Extending to the central and eastern regions of the emirate, the event promises a unique shopping experience with major promotional offers and discounts on top brands and products.

In addition to shopping incentives, the festival will feature entertainment activities designed to enhance the festive spirit throughout Ramadan.

Shoppers will also be treated to exciting surprises and valuable prizes offered by participating shopping centres and retail stores, making the festival an unmissable occasion for both residents and visitors.

His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, SCCI's Director-General, emphasised that the Sharjah Ramadan Festival is one of the chamber’s most significant initiatives, having been a key part of Sharjah’s annual calendar for over three decades.

“The festival continues to play a vital role in strengthening the retail sector, a core pillar of the emirate’s economic activity, while also boosting the tourism industry and supporting the business community. Seasonal promotional campaigns are essential in stimulating commercial and tourism activity across the emirate,” Al Awadi said.

Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI, noted that the Sharjah Ramadan Festival is one of the most awaited marketing events by the community during the holy month. He stressed that the Chamber is committed to maintaining the festival’s success and reputation, ensuring that each edition provides unique and memorable experiences for Sharjah’s residents and visitors alike.

The festival will also feature the Ramadan Nights at Expo Sharjah Expo Centre Sharjah, a key attraction that annually draws over 150,000 visitors and hosts more than 200 exhibitors, including major retailers and 500 international and local brands.

This year, the festival promises an even more dynamic Ramadan experience, offering a rich blend of cultural and entertainment activities designed for families. Alongside these attractions, shoppers will have the opportunity to engage in interactive experiences, from prize draws and exciting giveaways to exclusive discounts on top brands, ensuring a festive and rewarding atmosphere throughout the holy month.

