DUBAI: Gulfood 2024, the world’s largest global food and beverage sourcing event, commenced today at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). Being held from 19-23 February 2024, Gulfood has brought together F&B communities from across the world to chart the way forward for this rapidly evolving sector. The 29th edition is expected to be the largest ever, with 49% of the 5500+ confirmed exhibitors new to the show.

Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, opened this year’s Inspire Conference as the keynote speaker. At a time when climate change, geopolitics, and emerging technology are all converging to disrupt global food systems and economies, Her Excellency spoke about the importance of promoting local produce as a way of strengthening food security and taking action on climate change, commenting: "The future of the food industry and food security is a timely topic. The rising temperatures of our planet are putting our natural resources in danger, and we must all act now…This year, on our national environment day, we focused on collaboration and started working together for sustainable local products. We invite all our relevant stakeholders to join efforts in empowering local products."

Her Excellency also touched on agri-tech as a key driver of local food production: "We must all ensure and continue to promote the advancement of advanced technologies in agriculture production aligned with the UAE's climate conditions, which facilitates all of us to adapt to a sustainable agricultural system, including organic, vertical, and agrotech farming. Our national food strategy aims to enhance local production sustainability through the use of modern technology”.

Later in the day, in a keynote session on how the F&B industry can transform, better collaborate and become more agile, His Excellency Dr. Obaid Saif Hamad Al Zaabi, President of The Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development (AAAID), spoke about the AAAID’s efforts towards food sustainability through financing small-scale farmers.

Gulfood is at the heart of the business community, propelling sector conversations from agenda to action, bringing the industry together to convene in the first key F&B industry event of the year, unveiling new products and innovations, and creating an international platform for business opportunities, including 127 country pavilions, with first time participants Armenia, Azerbaijan and Venezuela, and welcoming back returning pavilions including France.

Axel Baroux, French Trade & Invest Commissioner, emphasized the significance of this event, stating, "Our participation at Gulfood 2024 embodies the strong synergy between France and the UAE, transcending mere trade to represent our shared visions for quality, sustainability, and innovation in the food sector. This event signifies our ongoing commitment to enriching our trade relations and fostering future collaborations. This year's Gulfood is more than a trade show; it's a testament to the enduring partnership between France and the UAE, showcasing France's commitment to global health trends and culinary excellence”.

Under the theme ‘Real Food, Real Business’, Gulfood 2024 will bring together global brands including: Saudi Made, Apical, Americana, Wilmar, Al Jameel International, Sadia, Jetro, Kinza, Barakat, Ahmad Tea, Zar Group, Al Watania Poultry, and IFFCO - as well as thousands of new exhibitors - to showcase authentic food products, ingredients, and culinary practices, make real business connections and seal in excess of USD 12 billion in commercial deals.

Gulfood is creating a platform for companies in the food industry to present their products, services, and solutions to influential buyers from across the globe, facilitating intercontinental business deals and serving as the ultimate focal point for the world of food and beverage sourcing.

About Gulfood

Gulfood underscores the UAE’s status at the forefront of sector change and leading the role in tackling global issues. Driving creativity and change, in February 2024, the 29th edition of Gulfood will continue to unite food and beverage communities around the world, and act as an industry trend springboard and a global sourcing powerhouse.

5500+ companies from across the globe, industry thought leaders, and the world's greatest chefs will chart the way forward and inspire industry-wide transformation for the good of the entire ecosystem.

Tickets are on sale now. For more information and to register, visit www.gulfood.com