Sharjah: The 21st edition of the International Education Show kicks off tomorrow, Wednesday, at Expo Centre Sharjah and will run through October 11.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), this year's edition features more than 100 leading universities and educational and academic institutions from over 16 countries. The event is held in cooperation with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MOHESR), the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA), and India's Ministry of Education.

The 4-day exhibition offers parents and prospective students a valuable opportunity to explore a diverse array of innovative academic pathways and education programmes showcased by international universities, colleges, and higher education institutes, in addition to technical institutes, high schools, and management training centres.

The 21st International Education Show draws in top academic institutions from several countries, including the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Hungary, the United States, Georgia, Malaysia, India.

It will also see strong participation from the UAE’s top national universities. Among the participating higher education entities are the Higher Colleges of Technology, United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), Khalifa University, Zayed University, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) - Abu Dhabi, the American University of Sharjah (AUS), the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK), and the University of Sharjah.

This year’s edition is expected to attract over 25,000 visitors, reflecting strong interest in its comprehensive portfolio of academic programmes across undergraduate and postgraduate tracks.

Covering key fields such as medicine, engineering, business administration, and emerging disciplines, the exhibition enables prospective students to engage face-to-face with university representatives, explore advanced study pathways, and gain insights into scholarship opportunities and admission requirements of top national and international universities.

The 2025 edition features the latest academic offerings and education programmes, reflecting the growing integration of innovation within the learning ecosystem. With participation from leading global institutions and EdTech companies, the exhibition provides a premier venue for showcasing smart learning solutions and advanced teaching models.

It also offers a dynamic platform for students to meet with representatives of local and global universities, institutes, centres, and scholarly institutions, and learn about advanced educational facilities and curricula. This exposure helps students discover the academic opportunities best suited to prepare them for a profitable educational and professional future.

The show will welcome female students on Wednesday from 08:00 to 14:00, and male students on Thursday during the same hours. On Friday and Saturday, the exhibition will be open to students and their families from 15:00 to 21:00.

