Dubai: The Arabia Corporate Social Responsibility Network (ACSRN) has announced the agenda of the 12th cycle of the Arabia Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability Forum, set to take place on October 9 & 10 at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, under the esteemed patronage of the Ministry of Economy.

Ms. Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Founder & CEO of ACSRN, highlighted that this year's forum, themed “Sustainable Prosperity: Reorienting for a Balanced Future,” will feature a series of keynote speeches each day, along with five dynamic panel discussions. These sessions will explore key topics covering the economy, innovation, investment, artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship, environmental sustainability, and social and behavioural development.

Additionally, the forum will feature exclusive fireside chats with two distinguished Royals: H.H. Eng. Sheikh Salem Bin Sultan Bin Saqr Al-Qasimi, Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Civil Aviation Department and member of the Executive Council of the Government of Ras Al Khaimah, and Her Highness Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, CEO of the UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA). This conversation will focus on the future of sustainability leadership and climate resilience in the Arab region.

The forum will also be graced by the attendance of Hon. Dr. Sithembiso Gile Gladys Nyoni, Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife of the Republic of Zimbabwe, who will give a keynote address, adding an important global south dimension to the discussions.

Ms. Al Mar’ashi emphasised that the forum aims to convene prominent experts, thought leaders, and decision-makers from across the Arab region and beyond to address urgent regional and global challenges and share best practices from the global south. Through panel discussions, dialogue sessions, and interactive Q&A opportunities, participants will explore actionable solutions for fostering sustainable development.

Reflecting on the success of past editions, she noted that the forum has consistently attracted a very select audience, including the C-Suite from the private sector companies, top government officials, representatives from different UN agencies, investment firms, industries, academia, media, and youth. This diverse participation has enriched the discourse around CSR & Sustainability, paving the way for impactful collaborations and knowledge exchange.

Ms. Al Mar’ashi further stressed that the forum presents an invaluable opportunity for stakeholders committed to sustainability to connect, share expertise, and contribute to shaping both the national and global sustainability agenda. She extended an open invitation to all concerned with addressing CSR, ESG and sustainability challenges to attend, engage and collaborate in developing solutions for the planet's most pressing issues.

The first day of the forum will commence with a keynote address titled “Regenerating Our Planet: Innovative Solutions for Climate Adaptation and Change.” The subsequent session, “Empowering Change: Promoting Water and Energy Transitions in the Arab World” will explore sustainable solutions for critical infrastructure sectors. Following that, discussions will turn to “Future Proofing Our Cities: Sustainable Disaster Readiness,” and conclude with “Smart Sustainability: Best Practices from the Global South.”

On the second day, the forum will feature a keynote speech entitled “Redesigning the Core: Driving Sustainable Transformation from within.” The first session of the day, “Creating Value with Sustainable Investments: Strategies, Practices and Examples,” will delve into innovative investment approaches. The final session, “Building Value through the Circular Economy: Strategies and Innovations,” will focus on sustainable, circular economic models and their role in creating long-term value.

The Forum promises to be a landmark event for advancing the regional sustainability agenda. By bringing together thought leaders and decision-makers, the event will provide actionable insights and practical solutions to some of the most pressing challenges facing the Arab region and the world. Participants will not only gain valuable knowledge but also contribute to shaping a balanced and prosperous future, driven by sustainable practices and innovative thinking.

About the Arabia CSR Network

The Arabia CSR Network is a professional multi stakeholder organisation established in the UAE in 2004. It is devoted to advancing the principles and practices of Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability in the Arab Region. It facilitates networking, learning and sharing experiences and knowledge in matters of CSR and Sustainability. The Arabia CSR Network was the 1st GRI certified training partner for the Arabic speaking Middle East countries and had a partnership that lasted one decade and concluded in January 2022.

The Arabia CSR Network promotes, encourages and recognises responsible business practices through a bunch of services and offerings, including trainings, research and best practice Publication, advisory services, 3rd party assurance and a Pan-Arab acclaimed award programme known as the Arabia CSR Awards as well as an intellectual biennial platform to discuss the latest in the sphere of Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability known as the Arabia CSR Forum.

