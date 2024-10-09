Abu Dhabi: The much-anticipated 12th Annual GCC GOV HR and Youth Summit and Awards took place on October 9, 2024, in Abu Dhabi under the theme “Unleash the Human mAgIc: Innovation, Transformation, Resilience,” with a special focus on digital transformation and AI on Driving Innovation, Accelerating Transformation, Leading with Purpose, Building Resilience, Creating Value Proposition to harness the Human and AI Synergy.

This exclusive event gathered HR leaders, government officials, and industry experts from the GCC to share best practices on putting people first. The summit will feature the prestigious GOV HR and Youth Awards Ceremony on October 10, honouring outstanding organizations and individuals for their achievements in governance, human resources, and youth empowerment at the Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi.

Government leaders and members of the advisory board of GCC Gov HR and Youth Summit - Her Highness Shaikha Dr. Alia Humaid Al Qassimi, Her Excellency Dr. Shaikha Rana bint Isa bin Duaij Al Khalifa , Director General, Institute of Public Administration, Bahrain, Her Excellency Dr. Maryam Matar, Founder and Chairperson, UAE Genetic Diseases Association, His Excellency Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Executive Director of Support Services, UAE Government Entity, Rehab Lootah, Deputy CEO, National Bonds, Waleed Al Ghonaim, Deputy Minister - Strategy and Performance Management, Ministry of Investment, KSA, Mrs. Ayesha Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President of Human Capital, ADNOC Group, UAE were among the many luminaries contributing to the two-day conference. John Mattone, World’s No.1 Executive Coach opened with a keynote address on Human Innovation in the Age of AI: Shaping the Future of Work as We Know It

Honourable Advisory Board Member, Her Highness Shaikha Dr. Alia Humaid Al Qassimi, Social Development Expert highlighted, “I envision a promising future led by the youth, who are incredibly adept with the use and application of technology and will be at the forefront of innovation. The strategic goals of tomorrow will be achieved through advanced technologies—technologies that the youth are already mastering. Their early exposure to gaming, for example, has honed their skills in virtual reality and AI, making these technologies second nature to them. This familiarity allows them to adapt quickly to technological advancements and integrate these tools seamlessly into their daily lives and the workforce. As a result, they are more resilient and capable of meeting their goals with greater ease than those less accustomed to technology.”

The GCC region has embraced AI and advanced technology across both public and private sectors, with leadership across the board committed to driving innovation. Our market is diverse and dynamic, and by applying AI and technology in every facet, we can fast-track the achievement of government objectives and strategic goals.

This GOV HR and YOUTH Summit and Awards is a platform to celebrate the achievers and achievements of various sectors and the individuals who have demonstrated resilience and potential in driving our future forward.”

Honourable Advisory Board Member and Speaker, Her Excellency Dr. Maryam Matar, Founder and Chairperson, UAE Genetic Diseases Association, expressed about the Summit, “The 12th Annual GCC Government HR & Youth Summit is a vital opportunity to unite our efforts in empowering youth and enhancing human resource strategies, ensuring that the leaders of tomorrow are equipped to shape a sustainable and inclusive future for the GCC.”

About this prestigious Summit, Keynote Speaker, Faisel Bashir, Market leader - KSA, Kuwait & Asia Pac., Mercer Talent Enterprise said, "The future of Human capital in the GCC will be shaped by three main things: The science of people that provides talent intelligence revolving around skills and knowledge, and data points that ensure decision makers make more informed critical decisions when acquiring new talent, assessing employee performance and retention. Secondly, as more Generation Z employees enter the workforce, this tech savvy workforce will reshape company culture by driving innovation and prioritizing workplace well-being. And equally important, is succession planning - with volatile business environments where change is the only constant, ensuring that the right approach is implemented to plan to accommodate unforeseen circumstances or alterations in corporate direction. Succession planning is no longer a nice to have but a must have for business continuity.”

Dr. Ebrahim Al Khajeh, Director of Human Capital, PMO Program Manager, Member of Strategic Transformation Committee, Abu Dhabi Customs, UAE added, “To stay ahead of the market and effectively prepare for future challenges, transformation efforts should prioritize four key pillars. First, Mindset/Strategy is crucial since the leadership of any organization must align their mindset with the new strategy and clear roadmap for the next five years, ensuring that all employees are pursuing the same goals and deliver on the set targets. Second, focusing on People is essential by understanding their needs and preferences, that will guide the selection of the most appropriate change management approach to deliver on the organization’s strategy. Third, Process should be automated and reengineered to enhance efficiency and lean practices, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and sustainable growth. Lastly, it is critical to incorporate Technology by adopting the latest advancements that address the requirements of the other three pillars, including AI, ML, AOT, regenerative AI, blockchain…etc. to ensure the organization’s readiness for the future and allow it to remain competitive in the market.”

Mrigank Tripathi, President-Growth at PeopleStrong shared insights on the evolving role of Human Capital management, “The GCC region is experiencing a significant transformation driven by economic diversification, while simultaneously navigating global changes such as large-scale digitization, influence of AI in the workplace and growing emphasis on skills and talent development. One of the major trends emerging in the region is the shift towards skills-based approach to talent management to build a future-ready workforce. However, despite skill-building being a top priority for CHROs and business leaders, 46% of CHROs report that persistent skill shortages hinder their ability to effectively implement HR strategies.

This challenge underscores the need for both public and private sector enterprises to not only attract skilled talent from across the globe but also develop strategies and adopt AI-powered HR Technologies to keep up with the growing demand. A dual approach is essential—preparing organizations to welcome this influx of talent while creating policies and programs that support their development and retention.”

This year’s event also includes the prestigious GCC GOV HR & Youth Awards on October 10, 2024, which will celebrate organizations and individuals making strides in advancing human capital development.

The prestigious GCC GOV HR and Youth Awards creating history with over 200+ nominations of noteworthy achievements from across GCC, with a total of 22 organizational and 7 individual-level categories, highlight the transformative efforts driving progress in the public service and human capital sectors of the region. With over 200 nominations received for the categories some of the most forward-thinking organisations from GCC will be honored at the prestigious gathering.

Emphasizing the importance of flexibility and agility in today's HR practices, Sidh NC, Director of QnA International concludes, “The past few years have transformed the HR profession, pushing us to rethink how we manage talent, build inclusive workplaces, and leverage technology. This summit is a vital platform for HR leaders to collaborate and drive sustainable business success. As we enter a new era of work, the GOV HR Summit will continue to serve as a vital forum for collaboration, networking, and knowledge sharing among the region’s most influential HR leaders.”