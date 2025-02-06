Manama, Bahrain - The Labour Fund “Tamkeen” held a special event to showcase the innovative ideas presented by the finalists of the Mashroo3i program. The event provided 12 Bahraini entrepreneurs with the opportunity to present their innovative ideas to a panel of investors and stakeholders in the startup ecosystem. The event aims to support participants in building strategic networks, access expert consultations and establish partnerships that will accelerate the growth and development of their ventures.

The event follows an intensive eight-week bootcamp focused on enhancing the participants’ entrepreneurial skills and transforming their innovative concepts into actionable projects. Throughout the bootcamp, participants began establishing startups which allows them to benefit from support programs provided by to launch in the market.

The Mashroo3i program is aimed at empowering Bahrainis to enter the field of entrepreneurship through equipping them with the knowledge, guidance and resources required to successfully launch their businesses in line with a broader objective of enhancing the contribution of Bahrainis in economic development in addition to fostering a new generation of innovators capable of leading the future of entrepreneurship in Bahrain.

63 teams participated in the bootcamp, undergoing an extensive two-phase qualification process which includes project ideation and feasibility assessment as the first stage while through the second stage specialized consultations were provided to refine participant skills and expand their professional networks. Following the process, 12 finalists were selected to take part in the final pitch event.

The Mashroo3i program plays a critical role in enabling Bahrain’s creative entrepreneurs, equipping them with the tools and knowledge necessary to transform innovative ideas into successful businesses. Through Mashroo3i Tamkeen works to create a positive impact by generating quality employment opportunities for local talent, while delivering innovative solutions that contribute to the growth and diversification of the national economy, through highlighting entrepreneurs who are capable of turning their pioneering ideas into successful thriving businesses that create high-value job opportunities.

The demo day featured innovative concepts across various sectors, including technology, healthcare, tourism and entertainment, and transportation and logistics. The proposed solutions aimed to address existing challenges, enhancing their chances of success and sustainability.

Empowering the growth of the Startup ecosystem in Bahrain is one of Tamkeen’s main objectives as it continues to provide the necessary support for Bahraini startups, with 2,780 startups receiving support last year through various programs to launch operations in the private sector. Additionally, Tamkeen collaborates with leading financial institutions to offer tailored financing solutions. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) represented almost 52% of all funding requests, reaffirming Tamkeen’s dedication to fostering the growth and sustainability of this vital sector.

Launched in 2012, the Mashroo3i program has played a critical role in helping Bahraini entrepreneurs launch innovative ideas and new projects in the local market. Since its launch, the program has shown many success stories, underscoring the importance of supporting entrepreneurship from the earliest ideation phase. The program provides aspiring entrepreneurs with the opportunity to refine their business ideas, access specialized support and secure the financial support required to turn their innovative concepts into sustainable businesses.

About Labour Fund “Tamkeen”

The Labour Fund "Tamkeen" is a national entity established in 2006, aimed at facilitating the Kingdom of Bahrain's economy by strengthening the private sector to be the key engine of economic growth. This is achieved by supporting the growth and development of enterprises, as well as developing the skills of local talent and enhancing their employment and career development opportunities to become the first choice for employment in the labor market.

Tamkeen offers a range of programs and initiatives that are designed in line with labor market needs and is driven by its strategic priorities and support initiatives which include employment support, career development support, and enterprise support programs.

