The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) today (August 7) onboarded Thndr, a leading retail investment platform in the Mena region, as the first remote retail trading member on the second largest exchange in the Mena region.

Thndr, a Hub71 start-up, is one of Mena’s first fully digital investment platforms. Regulated by the Abu Dhabi Global Market’s (ADGM) Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA), Thndr is set to make its mark in the UAE following its strong track record in the region.

In 2024 alone, Thndr recorded over $13 billion in trading value and executed 12 million trades. With more than four million downloads, access to three markets – the UAE, Egypt, and the US – and a wide range of asset classes, including stocks, gold, mutual funds, and savings products, Thndr is building a true investment one-stop shop.

According to ADX, Thndr users will soon be able to invest directly in some of the most valuable listed companies and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the UAE through its mobile investment platform, demonstrating the exchange’s commitment to connecting Abu Dhabi to global capital.

ADX Group Chief Executive Officer Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi said: "ADX onboarding Thndr is a transformative step in creating tangible trading bridges across the region’s capital market. As the first exchange in the GCC to welcome Thndr, we are demonstrating our commitment to financial inclusion and our leadership in unlocking new investment opportunities in Abu Dhabi’s robust capital market."

"We are setting a benchmark for digital innovation and cross-border collaboration in financial services as we continue to be a key driver in Abu Dhabi’s transition to a knowledge- and investment-led economy," he stated.

Launched in Egypt in 2020, Thndr has transformed investing in the region by leveraging technology to provide a modern and seamless investment solution to help users grow their wealth through an array of products.

"We’re proud to celebrate this milestone with the CEO of ADX, driven by a shared belief that retail investors deserve access to a grade-A investment service, whether through a seamless app experience or powerful content that makes investing simple and clear," remarked Ahmad Hammouda, Co-founder and CEO of Thndr.

"This partnership gives our users the chance to invest in one of the region’s strongest-performing markets over the past 5, 10, and 15 years, while also opening doors to exposure within MENA through Tabadul as well as beyond MENA. As an Egyptian founder, this moment is personal, it’s about building on the historic ties between Egypt and the UAE and creating new bridges for our communities to grow, invest, and win together," he added.

Thndr’s Co-founder and Board Member Seif Amr said this launch was a major milestone for the firm and a testament to an incredible partnership.

"The entire Thndr team worked as a united front with ADX, FSRA, Hub71, ENBD, and E& to clear major hurdles and ultimately make it simple for local and foreign individuals to participate in the UAE’s impressive growth story. This collaboration truly showcases why the UAE, with ADGM at the forefront, is a beacon of progress for the region," he added.

The onboarding of Thndr supports ADX’s key initiatives, such as the Tabadul platform, the first digital exchange center in the region that is based on the mutual market access model, and complements strategic partnerships with global exchanges by fostering innovation, enabling knowledge transfer, and advancing cross-border collaboration.

