ArabFinance: Sprints, a Cairo-based edtech startup, has raised $1.2 million in Series A funding round, Masrawy reported on April 9th, citing a press release by Sprints.

The funding round was led by the Alexandria Business Angels Network, with the participation of members from MED Angels.

Other investors also took part in the round, including AUC Angels, Cubit Ventures, Challenge Fund, EdVentures, and Falak Startups.

Over the past two years, the startup has succeeded in offering up to 20,000 educational experiences, Co-founder and CEO of Sprints Ayman Bazaraa said.

Established in 2019, Sprints is the first startup in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to provide a customized learning journey and guaranteed employment programs, with the aim to support alumni career growth.