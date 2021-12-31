Dubai, United Arab Emirates : ENOC Group, the Official Integrated Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, today welcomed H.E. Levan Davitashvili, Vice Prime Minister of the Government of Georgia, as well as a delegation of representatives from the Government of Georgia to its ‘Reimagine Energy’ themed pavilion at the world’s greatest show, Expo 2020 Dubai.

The delegation included H.E. Natia Turnava, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia and H.E. Paata Kalandadze - Ambassador of Georgia to UAE; and was received by ENOC’s senior management including H.E. Saif Humaid Al Falasi - Group CEO, Tayyeb Al Mulla – MD, Supply Trading and Processing, Zaid Alqufaidi – MD, ENOC Retail, Hesham Ali Mustafa - Executive Director, Shared Services Centre, Group HR and New Business Development.

The visit covered a tour of the unique and immersive reimagine energy experience and the Hive, where the two parties discussed current energy industry topics and potential future collaborations.

ENOC Group has welcomed more than 60,000 visitors at its pavilion during the first two months of Expo 2020 Dubai, including tourists and residents, as well as business and government delegations from all over the world.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group (Emirates National Oil Company) is a leading integrated oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain. As a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai, and integral to the Emirate’s success, ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations includes automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations and technologies and best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

