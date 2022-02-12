Debate to be moderated by television presenter and beauty-lifestyle blogger Aishwarya Ajit

Leading entrepreneur and founder of two successful global startups, Paria Gorashi to represent Money

Viewers votes to decide which contender will represent Love in the debate - Dr. Sarah Madani, Pacale E. Nakhlé or Amna Alqobaisi

Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey) region, will be hosting a new and exciting activation at Expo 2020 Dubai, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, called ‘Love vs Money’.

The age-old debate of matters of the heart versus matters of the wallet has never been an easy one to resolve. Emirates NBD is using Valentine’s Day as an opportunity to bring new voices to the eternal debate, with the help of leading influencers from UAE who will be debating it out - one standing up for love and the other for money.

In the Love vs Money war of words moderated by television presenter and beauty-lifestyle blogger Aishwarya Ajit, leading entrepreneur Paria Gorashi will be representing money, while the decision of who should represent love, will be left in the hands of the public. Using the power of their votes they will select one of three influencers they believe would best represent love in the debate - well-known serial entrepreneur Dr. Sarah Madani, licensed clinical psychologist Pacale E. Nakhlé and Emirati female racing driver Amna Alqobaisi. Viewers can vote for their favourite influencer, who they would like to see up against Paria in the final V-day debate, starting 10 February on Emirates NBD’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

The final debate will take place at the Opportunity Forum stage at Expo 2020 Dubai between 4.00 pm and 5.00 pm on February 14 and will also be live streamed and broadcast across Emirates NBD’s social platforms. Head to Expo 2020 Dubai or tune in to Emirates NBD’s social platforms to find out who emerges victorious in the battle of Love vs Money.

As a Premier Partner and the Official Banking Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, Emirates NBD Group, unveiled its pioneering vision for the future of global banking at Expo 2020 Dubai. Supporting Expo 2020 Dubai’s theme “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future” and subthemes Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability, Emirates NBD’s Expo 'Future Banking' space continues to be a huge draw for millions of residents and international visitors.

-Ends-

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 14 million customers. As at 31st December 2021, total assets were AED 687 Billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 187 Billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Turkey, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 900 branches and 4,079 ATMs / SDMs.

Emirates NBD Group serves customers, businesses, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations.

The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 94% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates E20., a digital business bank for entrepreneurs and SMEs and Liv., the lifestyle digital bank for millennials. Emirates NBD is an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial literacy and the inclusion of people with disabilities. Emirates NBD Group is a Premier Partner and the Official Banking Partner for Expo 2020 Dubai.

For further information on Emirates NBD, please contact:

Ibrahim Sowaidan

Senior Vice President

Head - Group Corporate Affairs

Emirates NBD

email: ibrahims@emiratesnbd.com

Tricia Kaul

asda’a bcw; Dubai, UAE

Email: Tricia.Kaul@bcw-global.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022