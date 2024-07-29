du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), in collaboration with Nokia and MediaTek, today announced a major milestone in the integration and enhancement of 5G technologies in the Middle East and Africa (MEA). This innovative trial, a first in the region, has successfully boosted uplink (UL) performance by 70% on du’s 5G Advanced network, simultaneously offering expanded indoor coverage to premium customers.

Executed in Abu Dhabi utilizing du’s operational 5G Advanced network, the trial achieved significant advancements in UL speeds and coverage. This technology promises robust connectivity and superior network efficiency by integrating multiple frequency bands and enhancing transmission pathways, essential for high-demand applications such as video conferencing, live streaming, and substantial data uploads.

Hasan Alshemeili, Head of Infra Technology Planning at du, said: "This trial not only accelerates the uplink performance of our network but also aligns with our ongoing commitment to enhance customer connectivity since our initial 5G launch in 2019. Our continuous upgrades to our state-of-the-art network infrastructure ensure an unmatched 5G user experience.”

The trial featured a pioneering technique employing three transmitter antennas (3Tx) combined with 2-component Carrier Aggregation (2CC) across FDD and TDD bands, incorporating TDD UL MIMO on du’s existing infrastructure. Nokia’s role spanned the deployment of its state-of-the-art AirScale portfolio inclusive of baseband, Massive MIMO radios, and macro remote radio heads to boost capacity, coverage, and performance. MediaTek contributed its advanced T830 5G mobile FWA platform, further exemplifying the collaborative effort that spearheaded this achievement.

Mohamed Samir, Vice President, Mobile Networks, Middle East at Nokia, said: "This trial underscores our commitment to leading-edge technological solutions that cater to and exceed the dynamic needs of our connected societies. Our technologies are designed to empower mobile operators to maximize radio network performance effectively.”

Dr. Ho-Chi Hwang, General Manager of Wireless Communication System and Partnerships at MediaTek, said: "Our joint trial sets a significant benchmark in the region and reaffirms MediaTek’s dedication to advancing wireless communication technology. Our T830 platform, now accessible to customers, leads the market with its proven high-performance capabilities.”

Carrier Aggregation is pivotal in allowing mobile operators to optimize their spectrum and network resources to enhance user connectivity experiences, delivering increased data rates and improved coverage extensively.

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social, and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.