Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Galleria Al Maryah Island is excited to announce the launch of its all-new mobile app, where users can conveniently access the latest events, offers and updates from The Galleria. In addition, guests that register will be automatically enrolled in the VIP Pass programme which unlocks exclusive offers from brands at The Galleria.

Features:

Digital VIP Pass card with exclusive offers: https://www.thegalleria.ae/en/thegalleriavip/

Car park space availability so guests can plan their trip and park accordingly

Pre-booking of complimentary services including wheelchairs, power scooters and baby strollers

Navigation function to assist guests with finding their favourite stores

Live chat function during mall operational hours

Listing of all events, offers and campaigns at one’s fingertips

Steps to download & register:

Visit the App Store or Google Play Store and search for ‘The Galleria Al Maryah Island’ application.

Download the app, click on LOGIN to register details to gain access to the VIP Pass.

Browse & enjoy!

For more information about The Galleria Al Maryah Island’s new mobile app please visit www.thegalleria.ae or follow @TheGalleriaUAE.

