Dubai, UAE: DIFC, a vibrant urban destination for culture and community, is unveiling a number of exciting activities and entertainment for its visitors during the festive season and throughout Dubai Shopping Festival 2022.

Kicking off the activations on December 16, DIFC will be mesmerising onlookers with a special display of moving search lights. As part of the grand opening, visitors will also get the chance to be part of the human claw machine where they will be lifted into the air on a crane-line device and dipped into a pot full of tempting prizes from Gate Avenue retailers every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from December 16 to 25 (10am-10pm).

Kids will have a special treat this season. When parents show a receipt of purchases from Gate Avenue worth AED 75, they will receive play money to use in a dedicated playland activation area to participate in activity stations such as slime making, t-shirt painting and table carnival games. The playland will be accessible every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from December 16 to 1 January, 2022 (12pm-8pm).

Celebrating the return of the city’s biggest shopping and entertainment extravaganza, Dubai Shopping Festival 2022, a plethora of entertainment options will take place at DIFC including a special art installation titled ‘City Gazing Dubai’ by Justus Bruns and Mingus Vogel, founders of Amsterdam-based design studio VOUW, will transport onlookers into the world of space. By showing an impression of the ‘footprint’ of light that we send into space, astronauts looking at earth will experience the ‘overview effect’ – a mental shift of awareness of how fragile life on earth is – which is what VOUW want people to feel when they look at the installation.

Other entertainment activations include dancers, weekend music shows, an acrobatic chair stack show, a pixel show and an LED juggler.

Over the next few weeks, DIFC will transform into an unforgettable destination for visitors to soak in the best of the UAE winter with family entertainment, activities and more.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 72 countries with an approximate population of 3 billion and an estimated GDP of USD 7.7 trillion.

With a 17-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of almost 28,000 professionals working across over 3,200 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.ae, or follow us on Twitter @DIFC.

