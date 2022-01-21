PHOTO
Dubai, UAE – Deem Finance and Mastercard have announced the launch of a one-of-its-kind Golden Jubilee Limited Edition World Cashback Credit Card. The credit card will celebrate the UAE's incredible journey over the last 50 years and look forward to the next glorious 50 years.
The limited-edition credit card will be powered by Mastercard's innovative and secure technology and feature contactless capabilities for hassle-free transactions. The World Cashback Credit Card offers a wide range of benefits including up to 10% cashback on hotels, flights and entertainment, complimentary valet parking services and exclusive dining specials.
Shyam Sashital, Chief Financial Officer & Interim CEO, Deem Finance, said, “We are pleased to introduce this limited-edition credit card for UAE residents, which commemorates a major milestone in our country's history. As we embark on the next 50 years, we devote this memorable event to the late founding fathers' heroic efforts to pave the road for such success. We're ecstatic to be able to provide our customers with a seamless digital application that improves their experience right away. The World Cashback Credit Card, Golden Jubilee Limited Edition, is a one-of-a-kind solution that caters to a customer's travel demands by allowing them to earn more as they spend and redeem it to improve their trip experience."
Girsh Nanda, Country Manager, UAE & Pakistan, Mastercard, said: “As the UAE celebrates its golden jubilee, Mastercard remains committed to bringing its people the very best in payments innovation and technology. Our collaboration with Deem is a testament to this commitment and will offer cardholders competitive benefits and privileges that are designed for their specific needs. We are delighted to celebrate and support the forward-thinking vision of the UAE leadership with our partners, cardholders, and the UAE’s residents.”
About Deem:
Deem is a digitally-led financial services provider headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The company provides a wide range of financing solutions including loans, credit cards, and corporate deposits. Deem’s user-friendly digital platform stands out in an ultra-competitive marketplace because it delivers information to its customers responsibly, transparently and in an easy-to-understand language. For more information, visit: www.deem.io
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.