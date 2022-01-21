Dubai, UAE – Deem Finance and Mastercard have announced the launch of a one-of-its-kind Golden Jubilee Limited Edition World Cashback Credit Card. The credit card will celebrate the UAE's incredible journey over the last 50 years and look forward to the next glorious 50 years.

The limited-edition credit card will be powered by Mastercard's innovative and secure technology and feature contactless capabilities for hassle-free transactions. The World Cashback Credit Card offers a wide range of benefits including up to 10% cashback on hotels, flights and entertainment, complimentary valet parking services and exclusive dining specials.

Shyam Sashital, Chief Financial Officer & Interim CEO, Deem Finance, said, “We are pleased to introduce this limited-edition credit card for UAE residents, which commemorates a major milestone in our country's history. As we embark on the next 50 years, we devote this memorable event to the late founding fathers' heroic efforts to pave the road for such success. We're ecstatic to be able to provide our customers with a seamless digital application that improves their experience right away. The World Cashback Credit Card, Golden Jubilee Limited Edition, is a one-of-a-kind solution that caters to a customer's travel demands by allowing them to earn more as they spend and redeem it to improve their trip experience."

Girsh Nanda, Country Manager, UAE & Pakistan, Mastercard, said: “As the UAE celebrates its golden jubilee, Mastercard remains committed to bringing its people the very best in payments innovation and technology. Our collaboration with Deem is a testament to this commitment and will offer cardholders competitive benefits and privileges that are designed for their specific needs. We are delighted to celebrate and support the forward-thinking vision of the UAE leadership with our partners, cardholders, and the UAE’s residents.”

