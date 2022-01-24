PHOTO
Cairo: In recognition of Contact Financial Holding’s market leadership and expansion in the Egyptian market, international publishing house The Global Economics awarded CFH the “Fastest Growing Finance Company” at its annual award ceremony that took place in Dubai, UAE. CEO of Contact Financial Holding, Mr. Said Zater, received the award that acknowledges the company's efforts in accordance with its expansion strategy, which is based on putting its customers in the first place, in addition to providing innovative and advanced financial solutions and services.
Commenting on the award, Mr. Said Zater, CEO of Contact Financial Holdings, stated that the award reflects Contact Financial Holding's position in the Egyptian market, as a leader in providing non-banking financial solutions, and the trust the group has acquired from both retail and corporate clients, pushes the group to challenge new boundaries and realms to give them the absolute non- banking financial services and work constantly to offer new services and solutions, to help them better".
" CFH adopts a massive expansion plan in Egypt to meet client and market needs in offering non- banking financial services. Between 2020 and 2021 the geographical expansion rate reached 138.46% while branch expansion reached 155.56 %, this is translated into 34 main branches all over Egypt, in addition to 12 mini- contact branches in areas not covered by branches, we plan to reach 50 mini-contact branches by the end of 2022". Mr. Said Zater added.
Mrs. Yasmina Fahmy, Group GM - Marketing and Digital Transformation, said that the award by The Global Economics is a true statement about Contact Financial Holding’s sustainability in its vision and expansion strategy as a leading company in digital transformation, which shows a strong alignment with Egypt 2030 vision for financial inclusion and digitization.
"CFH launched several new products in 2021, in light of the company's strong tendency to reach out all segments in Egypt, while continuing to provide the best services and various programs to our clients.” Mrs. Fahmy added.
CFH was awarded as the “Fastest Growing Finance Company” in Egypt by The Global Economics, following a strong competition with the largest non-banking financial services institutions around the world, due to its distinctive role in this vital and effective sector in Egypt.
