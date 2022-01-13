Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers is delighted to be the official hotel partner for the inaugural edition of the Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants awards show. The event is an extension of the hugely prestigious World’s 50 Best Restaurants, which dishes out highly coveted rankings to the most elite eateries on the planet.

Now, the 19 countries that make up the Middle East and North Africa are set to participate in their own awards programme, which will reveal the region’s 50 best restaurants at a VIP event at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers on February 7.

Alessandro Redaelli, General Manager of Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers said, “We strive to be the best and most innovative when it comes to food and beverage offerings. Therefore being able to host such a prestigious event within our property celebrating the crème de la crème of the MENA food and beverage industry is an absolute honor.”

One of the city’s most iconic culinary hotels, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers is home to 12 award-winning restaurants and bars with an outstanding team of authentic chefs. The hotel is well known for its signature restaurants VaKaVa, SOLE and Li Beirut and is a fitting location for one of the most prestigious events in the culinary calendar.

Emma Banks, Vice President F&B Strategy and Development, EMEA, Hilton, is delighted to welcome the first Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants awards gala to Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers.

The global edition of the talked-about awards, which last year gave top spot to Noma in Copenhagen, generates passionate discussion in the restaurant community around the world and Banks is proud to put Hilton at the centre of that conversation for the MENA region in 2022.

“Having the eyes of the restaurant world on Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers for the inaugural Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants awards is tremendously exciting and a huge honour,” she said. “I’m sure hosting the ceremony will be both energising and inspiring for the F&B team at the hotel and I know they can’t wait to show their skills to the attendees. We look forward to welcoming the region’s best chefs to the capital in February for what I anticipate will be a fiercely contested awards show.”

Some highlights of the landmark event that runs from February 4 to 11 in Abu Dhabi include: #50BestTalks, a thought-leadership forum; a series of dining events helmed by international and local chefs; live chef-led masterclasses including an exclusive session to be held at Tori No Su, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers on the 8th February priced at AED 480 per perosn with Natsuko Shoji the owner of Été, an exclusive one-table, six-seat restaurant in Shibuya, in the heart of Tokyo. As well as wowing diners with intricate menus which feature dishes that contain only three or four ingredients, Shoji has also built a cake lab where she crafts delicate, fashion-inspired sweet creations that have been enjoyed by customers such as David Beckham and multi award-winning Danish chef René Redzepi from Noma. Shoji was named Asia’s Best Pastry Chef 2020, while Été ranked No.83 in the extended 51-100 list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2021.

