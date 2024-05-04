The global economy continues to grow at a modest pace, with a steady global GDP growth of 3.1% in 2024, the same as the 3.1% in 2023, followed by a slight pick-up to 3.2% in 2025, according to the OECD’s latest Economic Outlook.

The impact of tight monetary conditions continues being felt, particularly in housing and credit markets, but global activity is proving relatively resilient, the decline in inflation continues, and private sector confidence is improving.

The OECD unemployment rate stood at 4.9% in February, close to its lowest levels since 2001. Real incomes are rising in many OECD countries as inflation moderates, and trade growth has turned positive, said the report.

The outlook continues to differ across countries, with weaker outcomes in many advanced economies, especially in Europe, and strong growth in the United States and many emerging market economies.

Headline inflation in the OECD is projected to gradually ease from 6.9% in 2023 to 5.0% in 2024 and 3.4% in 2025, helped by tight monetary policy and fading goods and energy price pressures.

By the end of 2025, inflation is expected to be back on central bank targets in most major economies, it added.

GDP growth in the US is projected to be 2.6% in 2024, before slowing to 1.8% in 2025 as the economy adapts to high borrowing costs and moderating domestic demand.

In the euro area, which stagnated in the fourth quarter of 2023, a recovery in real household incomes, tight labour markets and reductions in policy interest rates will help generate a gradual rebound. Euro area GDP growth is projected at 0.7% in 2024 and 1.5% in 2025.

Growth in Japan should recover steadily, with domestic demand underpinned by stronger real wage growth, continued accommodative monetary policy and temporary tax cuts. GDP is projected to expand by 0.5% in 2024 and 1.1% in 2025.

China is expected to slow moderately, with GDP growth of 4.9% in 2024 and 4.5% in 2025, as the economy is supported by fiscal stimulus and exports.

"The global economy has proved resilient, inflation has declined within sight of central bank targets, and risks to the outlook are becoming more balanced. We expect steady global growth for 2024 and 2025, though growth is projected to remain below its longer-run average," OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann said.

"Policy action needs to ensure macroeconomic stability and improve medium-term growth prospects," stated Cormann.

"Monetary policy should remain prudent, with scope to lower policy interest rates as inflation declines, fiscal policy needs to address rising pressures to debt sustainability, and policy reforms should boost innovation, investment and opportunities in the labour market particularly for women, young people and older workers," he added.

