Dubai, UAE: Given the rise of blockchain technology in the region, ZorroSign, an award-winning multi-chain blockchain platform for digital signatures and transactions, is on a mission to provide the seamless integration of document management and secure digital signature solutions to businesses across the Middle East.

Founded in Dubai in 2015, ZorroSign’s technology platform unites legally compliant digital signatures, Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS), patented fraud and tampering detection, plus AI/ML form completion to deliver tamper-proof privacy and an immutable chain-of-custody for individuals, organisations, governments, and businesses worldwide. Apart from its global business portfolio, ZorroSign’s UAE clients include several entities from the private and public sectors that are entrenched in the Emirates’ digital transformation ecosystem.

“ZorroSign is committed to responsibly advancing digital-signature and document fraud-detection technology,” says Shamsh Hadi, CEO and co-founder at ZorroSign. “We’re proud to collaborate with and provide solutions to companies based globally and specifically in the GCC looking to upgrade to web3 technologies for a more secure, streamlined, and simplified digital documentation solution on their system.”

Also accessible through its mobile app, ZorroSign takes advantage of the latest in mobile technology, like biometrics, to offer increased security and execute digital transaction management processes. The app brings users more flexibility, faster processing times, increased efficiency, and error-free document cycles when signing documents and procedures on the go. The app is available on Apple and Android devices, supporting iOS 12.0 and Android 6.0 and up.

“We continue to closely listen to our clients and meet their evolving needs to speed and improve business operations,” added Hadi. “And we are always looking to introduce superior privacy and security to our clients’ digital ecosystems.”

ZorroSign’s customers span education, financial services, government, information technology, legal services, real estate, and many other industries around the world. No other digital-signature solution delivers these critical features in one technology platform with consumption-based pricing for software-as-a-service (SaaS) subscriptions.

About ZorroSign

