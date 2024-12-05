SEE Institute, the hub for sustainability education, research, and business incubation located in The Sustainable City in Dubai, has sealed a partnership with Swiss-based Cardano Foundation to integrate blockchain technology into its global sustainability efforts.

Signed at SEE Institute’s net-zero emissions building, the partnership aims to support the advancement of sustainable solutions through blockchain-powered initiatives in the key sectors of food, energy, water, products, mobility, and waste.

Through this partnership, SEE Institute and Cardano are positioning blockchain as a key enabler of sustainable development, driving innovation and global adoption in key sustainability sectors.

It will see the duo introduce a Professional Diploma in Sustainable Blockchain - a first-of-its-kind programme that combines SEE Institute's expertise in sustainability with Cardano’s cutting-edge blockchain knowledge.

This six-module course will equip professionals to utilize blockchain innovations to tackle global sustainability challenges.

The parties will also benefit from The Sustainable City’s Living Lab, a research hub for developing projects that explore blockchain’s potential in sustainability sectors.

Additionally, SEE Institute and Cardano will collaborate to expand blockchain adoption globally, emphasizing the transparency and traceability that blockchain offers. By doing so, they aim to support the advancement of sustainable and ethical business practices that foster scalable, data-driven solutions.

"Blockchain technology is transforming transparency and traceability within the sustainability sector. By integrating blockchain into projects and initiatives, we create accurate, verifiable records of sustainability data and enable real-time tracking of goods and materials throughout supply chains," said SEE Institute’s Founder & Chairman Engineer Faris Saeed after signing the deal with Cardano Foundation’s CEO, Frederik Gregaard.

"This decentralized approach builds trust, enhances data accuracy, and empowers scalable, data-driven solutions to address critical challenges in food, energy, water, products, mobility, and waste—ultimately supporting global net zero emissions targets," stated Saeed.

Gregaard pointed out that empowerment through education was a central part of its mission at the Cardano Foundation.

"That goal includes working across all stakeholders in society to achieve blockchain literacy, from individuals to enterprise. Our partnership with SEE Institute—a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest public companies in the world - highlights both the appetite for blockchain education as well as the growing reach of the Cardano Foundation and its mission," he stated.

"We are excited to partner with SEE Institute and look forward to working with them, both to educate and to explore new use cases for blockchain technology, especially as an enabler for sustainable development," he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).