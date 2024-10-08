UAE – Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise DMCC has teamed up with Switzerland’s blockchain venture capital (VC) firm CV VC through a new strategic collaboration to connect and support the Web3 ecosystems in Dubai, Switzerland, and the region.

Founder and CEO of CV VC, Mathias Ruch, said: “This alliance is an opportunity to exchange knowledge and resources, supporting the growth of the blockchain space in both the Middle East and Switzerland.”

The ecosystems of both DMCC and CV VC will be scaled up through mutual and cross-border collaboration, including educational initiatives like workshops and seminars, according to a press release.

The two sides will further work on exchanging resources and workspaces besides joint events including the Web3 Hub during the World Economic Forum in Switzerland’s Davos in January 2025.

In addition, CV VC will partner in the coming DMCC-Bybit Hackathon to foster and drive blockchain technology innovation in the region.

Chief Operating Officer at DMCC, Feryal Ahmadi, said: "We are delighted to announce this latest strategic alliance between CV VC and DMCC Crypto Centre, which will not only provide our members with a range of unique benefits but scale up Web3 innovation between Dubai and Switzerland.”

Ahmadi added: “We recognise the immense value that greater collaboration, knowledge exchange, and resource-sharing can bring to unlocking the potential of Web3. By connecting our ecosystems, we can drive the next phase of global Web3 adoption and pave the way for a more interconnected and innovative future for businesses worldwide.”

From the Swiss part, Co-Founder and CIO of CV VC, Olaf Hannemann, said: “From an investment perspective, we feel the Middle Eastern Ecosystem has significantly matured over the last few years, driven by a long-term vision and a deeply rooted motivation to invest in future technologies.”

DMCC Crypto Centre recently witnessed the launch of Cointelegraph’s regional office to endorse collaboration opportunities with the broader Web3 ecosystem.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

