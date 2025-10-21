Bahrain FinTech Bay (BFB), the kingdom’s leading fintech hub, and Tether, the largest digital asset company, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to accelerate blockchain adoption and digital asset education in Bahrain.

The collaboration aims to position Bahrain as a regional leader in blockchain innovation, leveraging the Central Bank of Bahrain’s (CBB) recent introduction of a stablecoin regulatory framework. The CBB’s framework establishes clear rules for licensing, reserve management, and real-time attestation for stablecoin issuers.

BFB and Tether will work to attract international investment and talent by promoting community engagement and expanding knowledge across key areas, including stablecoins, tokenisation, and decentralized technologies.

The initiative seeks to reinforce Bahrain’s position as a hub for compliant and sustainable blockchain innovation.