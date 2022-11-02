Dubai, United Arab Emirates: ZingHR, a leading global HRMS platform today, has launched ZingHR MEA Innovation Hub in Dubai. With a definitive presence in 7 countries, ZingHR has now expanded with the addition of its regional HQ for MEA to be in Dubai.

“We are already familiar with the specific needs of this region and with the opening of this new Innovation Hub we are now closer to our partners here, in an even better position to be of service,” said Mr. Chandrasekar Subramanian, ZingHR’s Business Head-MENA Region.

A Gartner recognized, Global HR Tech Venture accelerated at Microsoft, funded by Tata Capital Growth Fund with 800+ customers and 1.6 million+ active users worldwide, ZingHR prides itself in knowing and understanding its clients’ different needs locally and globally. ZingHR’s services are all available in 26 global languages, including Arabic – a bonus for their Middle East partners. They have successfully integrated all local Payroll compliances and practices in their highly configurable platform.

The progressive UAE government has approved several initiatives in the past that aims to create happy and productive work environment at federal government offices which form the core of culture, future of work and human resources e.g., - Appointing CEOs for happiness and wellbeing at all government bodies & Establishing councils for happiness and wellbeing at federal entities

According to Mr. Ravi Bajaj, Director, Technology and Delivery at ZingHR, “All our solutions are designed to be people-centric and to make a marked improvement in employee experience. The Employee Happiness Index is a key measure for us when we customize our solutions for our clients. We always aim to keep this Employee Happiness Index high.”

CEO & Founder of ZingHR, Mr. Prasad Rajappan added, “Welcome to ZingHR Innovation hub. We have named it The ZingHR Pit Stop where we help Organizations achieve their Business Outcomes in a Lean and Agile way. While we focus on business outcomes, our value proposition lies in enabling organizations to achieve audacious, tangible, and measurable success. With the addition of this new Innovation Hub, we further solidify our relationship with our valued customers and partners hereof.”

ZingHR’s now extends to all major world markets including the SEA, India, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. ZingHR’s MEA Innovation Hub in Dubai will be located at ZingHR Technologies FC LLZ, Unit 412 & 413, Building 14, 4th Floor, Dubai Internet City.

-Ends-

For more information, please visit our webpage: www.zinghr.com