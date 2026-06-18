Dubai, United Arab Emirates – ZāZEN Properties has officially commenced the handover phase of ZāZEN Ivy in Al Furjan, marking another major milestone for the developer as it continues to deliver thoughtfully designed, sustainable communities in Dubai’s evolving residential landscape.

The handover marks another important achievement for ZāZEN Properties as the company continues to expand its portfolio of sustainable and community-focused developments across Dubai. Designed around wellness, functionality, and long-term livability, ZāZEN Ivy reflects the developer’s continued focus on creating liveable, high-quality homes designed for long-term residents, end-users, and investors in one of Dubai’s fastest-growing residential communities.

The development features spacious and Vastu-compliant residences, high-quality finishes, abundant natural light, and integrated green spaces, while also offering residents strong connectivity to key destinations across Dubai through its proximity to Gardens Metro Station, Sheikh Zayed Road, Ibn Battuta Mall, and Al Maktoum International Airport.

Speaking about the handover, Madhav Dhar, Co-Founder and CEO of ZāZEN Properties, said: “For us, handovers are a crucial phase of any project because that is when a development truly becomes a home and a community begins to take shape. At a time when buyers are placing even greater value on certainty and delivery, meeting key milestones and handing over homes remain among the most important ways we can build trust and create lasting value. And given the regional conflict over the last 3 months, it has been a challenge, but it has caused us to learn and find ways to keep our promise to our owner community”

Continuing to contribute to Dubai’s long-term growth story as a homegrown Dubai developer, we strongly believe in the city’s future, and projects like ZāZEN Ivy reflect our long-term commitment to building communities designed to grow alongside it.

Rising six storeys, ZāZEN Ivy is the company’s second LEED-certified development and builds on the success of previous projects, including ZāZEN One and ZāZEN Gardens. The project reflects the developer’s long-term approach towards creating environmentally conscious communities that balance quality, accessibility, and modern urban living.

Dubai’s residential market has continued to demonstrate strong momentum in 2026. Dubai recorded AED 252 billion in real estate transactions during Q1 2026 alone, marking a 31% year-on-year increase in value. Against this backdrop, Al Furjan continues to emerge as one of Dubai’s strongest end-user-driven residential communities, supported by expanding infrastructure, metro connectivity, and increasing demand for integrated community living. Recent market analysis places the average property value in Al Furjan at AED 1.9 million, with average prices reaching AED 1,413 per square foot and rental yields averaging 6.9% in 2026, reflecting sustained demand from both end-users and investors[1]. The area has also maintained strong rental performance heading into 2026, with rental yields reaching up to 8.5%, reinforcing its growing appeal among long-term residents and investors seeking community-centric developments with long-term lifestyle value.

In-line with their other projects, investors in ZāZEN Ivy have benefited from the Developer’s high-quality and community-centric developments in the resale market. Investors have enjoyed between 18-25% capital appreciation and up to 60% Return on Equity invested, over the 24-month lifecycle of the project, as per Q1 2026 data.

Building on the successful delivery of ZāZEN Ivy, the developer is also continuing to expand its presence across Dubai’s emerging residential corridors through projects such as ZāZEN Acacia Residences in Dubai South. For the first time, ZāZEN Properties is introducing a 30/70 payment plan, with residences starting from AED 1.1 million, reflecting the company’s continued focus on accessibility, long-term value, and supporting Dubai’s growing residential community. Reinforcing its confidence in the market’s long-term trajectory, the developer remains committed to delivering future projects with the same focus on quality, community, and timely execution that has defined ZāZEN Ivy. More information is available at zazen.ae.

The project also aligns closely with Dubai’s broader urban development ambitions focused on sustainability, walkability, public transport integration, and community-centric living. As the city continues to evolve into a long-term destination for residents from around the world, demand is increasingly shifting towards developments that offer not only quality homes but also stronger lifestyle integration and lasting community value.

ZāZEN Ivy development: https://zazen.ae/zazen-ivy/

About ZāZEN Properties:

ZāZEN Properties is reimagining community living in Dubai. With a focus on crafting modern residences that prioritize high quality & community focused living spaces. The sustainable real estate developer is dedicated to fostering vibrant communities where people from all walks of life can grow and thrive.

The company's impressive portfolio showcases award-winning projects such as ZāZEN One in JVT and ZāZEN Gardens in Furjan, both of which have redefined standards in design and sustainability. Additionally, ZāZEN Gardens stands out as the UAE’s first LEED Gold certified residential project and has won the Sustainable Real Estate Project of the Year award, at the NDTV Ultimate Reality Awards. ZāZEN One has set a benchmark in the Jumeirah Village area, winning multiple accolades, including the Sustainable Real Estate Project of the Year in 2022 and the Residential Real Estate Project of the Year 2022-2023 at the International Property Awards. Recently, the ZāZEN brand secured two wins at the Arabian Property Awards and Sustainable Development of the Year at the World Realty Congress Awards. Additionally, the ZāZEN brand was featured among the Top 10 Green Developers, the Top 25 Developers in the Middle East, and the Top 50 Developers in the GCC by Construction Week in 2023 and 2024.

Looking ahead, projects like ZāZEN Ivy, set to rise beside ZāZEN Gardens and The Hub Residences, promise to uphold this legacy, seamlessly blending modern design, quality, sustainability, and affordability. Drawing on a wealth of experience and expertise, ZāZEN Properties is committed to delivering excellence across all aspects of its developments with a clear mission: to build high-quality, community-focused, sustainable residential developments in established communities of Dubai, and adding value to Dubai’s residential landscape.

For all media inquiries contact:

Srishti Soni | Alain Selfani | Darshini Makadia

Atteline

Phone: +971 50 647 3920 | +971 58 510 3476 | +971 50 191 7735

E-mail: zazen@atteline.com