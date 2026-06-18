Checkout.com to use AI-powered optimization to improve payment performance, reliability, and acceptance rates at enterprise scale

Collaboration spans digital payments across key Microsoft products, including Xbox, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Azure

Dubai, UAE – Checkout.com, a leading global digital payments provider, today announced that it has been selected by Microsoft to power digital payments across key products in the EMEA region. This sees Checkout.com deliver card acceptance for a wide range of Microsoft business lines, including Xbox, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Azure.

Microsoft is one of the world’s leading technology companies, with a mission to empower every person and organization on the planet to achieve more. Its products are woven into the fabric of daily digital life – from the apps people build on Azure, to the documents they create in Microsoft 365, to the games they enjoy on Xbox. These services form a key part of the cloud infrastructure and enterprise software that underpin much of the global digital economy. Ensuring fast, reliable access to these experiences makes high-performance payment infrastructure essential.

The collaboration gives Microsoft access to Checkout.com’s digital payments platform, selected for the performance, scalability and resilience required by a company operating at global enterprise scale. By connecting directly into Microsoft’s Payments API, Checkout.com enables the company to route payments through a single, adaptable system, ensuring a consistent, trusted and high-quality payment experience for millions of consumers and businesses worldwide.

Microsoft will utilize Checkout.com’s acquiring services to process its payments in the EMEA region. As part of the collaboration, Microsoft will also use Intelligent Acceptance, Checkout.com’s AI-powered optimization engine that uses real-time data from its global network to intelligently route transactions, reduce failures, and improve performance. Intelligent Acceptance has unlocked over $20 billion in merchant revenue, running 26,000 optimizations per minute, supporting improved authorization performance and a better payment experience for customers.

“Microsoft has been at the forefront of every major technological shift – from the rise of personal computing to the cloud, and now AI,” said Guillaume Pousaz, CEO and Founder of Checkout.com. “Supporting a company with this depth of legacy and forward momentum requires payments infrastructure that is resilient, adaptable and engineered for continuous innovation. This is a testament to the performance and flexibility our platform delivers, and we’re proud to play a role in powering the commerce layer behind the technologies millions rely on every day.”

“As a global business, we need payments partners that can support our business lines with a unified, high-performance way to accept payments worldwide,” said Pankaj Gudimella, General Manager, Microsoft Treasury. “Checkout.com brings a modern payments platform, along with strong payments expertise and robust global acquiring capabilities. Their technology supports the performance and reliability we need as we continue to enhance the commerce experience across Microsoft’s products and services.”

About Checkout.com

Checkout.com processes payments for thousands of companies that shape the digital economy. Our global digital payments network supports over 145 currencies and delivers high-performance payment solutions across the world, processing billions of transactions annually. In 2025, Checkout.com exceeded $300bn in ecommerce payments volume.

We help enterprise merchants boost acceptance rates, combat fraud, and turn payments into a major revenue driver. Headquartered in London and with 19 offices worldwide, Checkout.com is trusted by leading brands such as Alshaya Group, Botim, eBay, Dyson, HungerStation, Instashop, Qlub, Majid Al Futtaim, Netflix, SHEIN, Sony, Tamara and Uber.

Checkout.com. Where the world checks out.