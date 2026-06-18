The Lifestyle Collection is designed for first-time buyers, end-users and long-term residents seeking access to community living within Dubai’s established and fast-growing master communities

Dubai, UAE: DAMAC Properties, the largest private real estate developer in the UAE and the Middle East, has launched The Lifestyle Collection, a curated portfolio of apartment projects across DAMAC’s master communities. The Collection offers an accessible homeownership proposition, with monthly plans starting from AED 1,999.

Amira Sajwani, Managing Director of DAMAC Properties, said: “Dubai has always been a city where people come to build a future, and homeownership is an important part of that journey. DAMAC’s The Lifestyle Collection is designed for first-time buyers, end-users and long-term residents who want more than an apartment; they want access to a community, a sense of belonging and an environment that helps them thrive, physically and mentally. As Dubai continues to make ownership and long-term residency more accessible, we believe The Lifestyle Collection is well aligned with what the market needs now.”

The launch comes at a time when Dubai is actively expanding access to homeownership and encouraging more residents to put down long-term roots in the city. Through initiatives such as Dubai Land Department’s (DLD) First-Time Home Buyer Programme and recent updates to property-linked residency rules, the market is becoming increasingly geared towards end-users and long-term residents seeking greater stability, value and community living. More than 3,200 residents have bought their first homes since the programme’s launch in July 2025, underscoring sustained appetite for homeownership in the emirate.

Recent enhancements to property-linked residency rules are also expected to support buyer confidence, including the removal of the minimum property value requirement for sole owners applying for a two-year property investor visa. These measures reinforce Dubai’s broader efforts to support a more end-user-driven real estate market.

The Lifestyle Collection offers homes within established or fast-growing master communities rather than standalone apartment buildings. More buyers can access master-community living across world-class communities of DAMAC Hills, DAMAC Hills 2, DAMAC Lagoons and DAMAC Riverside, at a more attainable monthly entry point. Residents benefit from lifestyle-led infrastructure, open spaces and family-focused leisure, wellness and fitness amenities.

The Lifestyle Collection reflects DAMAC’s continued focus on developing residential communities that combine apartment ownership, flexible payment plans and lifestyle-led infrastructure. It also supports Dubai’s wider ambition to attract long-term residents and strengthen the city’s appeal as a place to live, invest and build a future.

About DAMAC Properties

DAMAC Properties is the largest private real estate developer in the UAE and the Middle East, and has been at the forefront of the Middle East’s luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region and internationally, including in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, the Maldives, Canada, the United States, as well as the United Kingdom. Since then, the company has delivered more than 50,000 homes with over 55,000 more in diverse planning and development phases, joining forces with some of the world’s most eminent fashion, lifestyle, and sports brands to create tremendous living experiences, such as Roberto Cavalli, de GRISOGONO, Chelsea Football Club, and Oracle Red Bull Racing. With a consistent vision and momentum, DAMAC is building the next generation of luxury living across the globe.

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For more information, please contact:

Shalaka Paradkar

Senior Corporate Communications Manager

DAMAC Properties

email: shalaka.paradkar@damacgroup.com