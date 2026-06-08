Manama, Bahrain – In line with its commitment to the values of loyalty and national belonging, Yusuf bin Ahmed Kanoo Group, one of the largest independent family-owned multinational businesses in the Middle East and a Bahraini institution with a legacy spanning more than 135 years, participated in signing the Pledge of Allegiance to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The pledge was signed by members of the Board of Directors and Executive Management of Yusuf bin Ahmed Kanoo Group, reflecting the collective commitment of the Group’s leadership to the Kingdom and its future aspirations.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Fawzi Ahmed Kanoo, Chairman of Yusuf bin Ahmed Kanoo Group, stated: “The Pledge of Allegiance embodies the values of loyalty, belonging, and unity that have long been at the heart of Bahrain’s success. We are honoured to reaffirm our support for His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the Kingdom’s leadership, and we remain committed to contributing to Bahrain’s ongoing growth and development.”

Dr. Faisal Khalid Kanoo, Deputy Chairman of Yusuf bin Ahmed Kanoo Group, said: “This occasion reflects our deep appreciation for the remarkable progress achieved by the Kingdom under the leadership of His Majesty the King. We take pride in being part of Bahrain’s journey and in supporting initiatives that contribute to the nation’s continued advancement and prosperity.”

The signing of the pledge underscores the strong bond between Bahrain’s institutions and its leadership, while reflecting the dedication of Yusuf bin Ahmed Kanoo Group’s Board of Directors and Executive Management to supporting the Kingdom’s future.

This initiative further reaffirms Yusuf bin Ahmed Kanoo Group’s commitment to contributing to the Kingdom’s aspirations under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and with the support and guidance of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.